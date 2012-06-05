* Euro hits 1-week high vs USD, above tenkan line
* Euro rebound may lose steam if no concrete steps from G7
* Some speculate ECB might act on Wed
* Aussie gains after 25 bp cut, market expects more cuts
* Short-term dlr/yen call options in favour on intervention
fears
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 5 The euro extended gains to a
one-week high on Tuesday as some sellers pared back their huge
bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the
Group of Seven financial policy makers on the European debt
crisis.
Although market players remain sceptical of a major
breakthrough given a lack of consensus within Europe on how to
save Spanish banks and on other matters, there was caution in
case the meeting leads to some kind of policy agreement, given
record short positions on the euro.
"It will take a long time to resolve the debt crisis. I
don't expect European policy makers to come to an agreement
soon. I am ready to sell the euro around $1.2550," said a trader
at a Japanese bank.
The euro rose to as high as $1.25429, its highest in
a week, extending its rebound from a two-year low of $1.2288
reached on Friday. It last stood at $1.2520, up 0.2 percent from
late U.S. levels.
On the daily Ichimoku chart, the euro rose substantially
above the tenkan line for the first time in about a month and if
it closes above that level, at $1.24565 on Tuesday, it could
herald further recovery in the battered currency.
Immediate resistance for the euro lies at $1.2545, the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement of its decline last week and above
that there is resistance at $1.2570, the 23.6 percent
retracement of its longer term decline from a February high of
$1.34869.
Against the yen, the single currency rose 0.3 percent to
98.22 yen, moving off Friday's 11-year low of 95.59
yen. It hit a fresh one-month high against the British pound at
81.405 pence.
News that finance chiefs from the Group of Seven leading
industrialised powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone
prompted some market players to speculate that the European
Central Bank could yield to additional pressure.
"They may put pressure on the ECB to do something," said
Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Some market players said ECB President Mario Draghi may
embark on pre-emptive moves and surprise markets, as he did last
year just after he took over the helm at the bank. They added
that the ECB could implement a rate cut or a massive injection
of funds.
RBA CUTS
Financial markets are anxious about the risks from a Spanish
banking crisis and fret a Greek election on June 17 could lead
Athens to leave the single currency and precipitate yet more
economic turbulence.
France and the European Commission signaled their support on
Monday for an ambitious plan to directly use the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund to rescue stricken banks.
But Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy and the biggest
contributor to the European Stability Mechanism, has so far
opposed any use of bailout funds without a country having to
submit to a politically humiliating austerity programme imposed
by international lenders.
In a sign of increasing concern about the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest
rates by 25 basis points but the cut was less than some had
expected, sending the Australian dollar higher .
Local money markets had been pricing in a rate cut of at
least 25 basis points, with some players looking to a deeper 50
basis point cut.
The Australian dollar rose close to 0.7 percent to $0.9784
, extending its recovery from an eight-month trough of
$0.9581 hit on Friday.
Still, some market players see the Aussie trapped in a
downtrend as they expect the Australian central bank to cut
rates further in coming months.
The Japanese yen moved little against the U.S. dollar at
78.33 yen, off Friday's 3 1/2-month low of 77.652 yen,
helped by wariness about Japanese yen-selling intervention as
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi has stepped up his rhetoric
against the yen's rise.
Some market players are buying short-term dollar/yen calls
to bet on, or hedge against intervention, pushing the one-week
risk reversal spread to its highest level in
favour of dollar calls in six months.