* Spanish bond auction, Bernanke's testimony in focus
* Euro hovers near two-week highs, Aussie not far off parity
* Australian jobs data in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 7 The euro hovered near two-week
highs against the greenback early in Asia on Thursday, while the
Australian dollar rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe
was moving closer to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks.
Speculation of more stimulus from the U.S. central bank also
helped bolster risk appetite. A top Fed official said a
softening U.S. economy is getting close to a point where he
would call for more stimulus action from the Fed to revive
growth.
As a result, both the safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen fell
sharply. The dollar dropped to its lowest since late May against
a basket of major currencies. That saw the euro climb as
high as $1.2585 overnight.
The single currency last stood at $1.2568, with immediate
resistance around $1.2600, followed by $1.2671, a level
representing the 38.2 percent retracement of its May 1-June 1
fall.
Also helping sentiment, European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian television any
Spanish request to tap European bailout funds would be a
"reasonable option" that could help restore trust in the
country's banking sector.
Still, analysts warned that markets will remain choppy, with
risk assets vulnerable to further falls.
"Market expectations for a new wave of quantitative easing
in the major developed market economies have increased, but this
might not tackle the cause of the current challenges or, indeed,
allay market anxieties related to banking and sovereign
solvency," said Koon Chow, strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Until these problems are tackled head on, it will be hard
for emerging market assets to rally independently."
In the short-term, traders said further gains in the euro
will depend on Spain's bond auction due later in the day. The
sale of up to 2 billion euros of bonds is seen as a crucial test
of Madrid's ability to tap the bond market.
It comes at a time when Spain's debt costs are at their
highest since the launch of the euro and plans to recapitalise
its banks are being actively discussed with German and European
Union officials.
The ECB's decision to do nothing on the monetary policy
front after its meeting on Wednesday has put the onus squarely
on euro zone governments to solve the bloc's debt crisis.
Also in focus is Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint
Economic Committee at 1400 GMT. Markets will be combing through
his comments for hints of any new stimulus.
The U.S. dollar also fell against many other currencies,
including the Australian dollar, which jumped above $0.9900
, pulling well away from an eight-month trough of
$0.9581 plumbed Friday.
The Aussie was already on fire after surprisingly strong
first-quarter growth data on Wednesday dampened market
expectations for deeper interest rate cuts.
The market's immediate focus is Australia's employment data
due at 0130 GMT. Forecasts centre on a fall of 5,000 jobs in
April and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.1 percent
from 4.9 percent.
The U.S. dollar managed to outperform the yen, which was hit
broadly as risk appetite improved. The yen was also dampened by
recent threats from Japanese authorities to curb its strength.
The dollar climbed to a one-week high of 79.39 yen,
putting even more distance from a 3-1/2 month trough around
77.65 set on June 1.