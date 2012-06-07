* Euro bears cut positions on hopes of actions on Spanish
banks
* Rising speculation of more stimulus from Fed helps
battered risk assets
* Spanish bond auction, Bernanke's testimony in focus
* Aussie jumps after unexpected gains in payrolls
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 7 The euro held firm against the
dollar on Thursday, as vague hopes of more policy action, both
in Europe and the United States, led short-term players to wind
back their bets against the currency.
Also boosting risk sentiment in general, the Australian
dollar shot up to a three-week high following surprising
strength in Australian employment data.
The single currency last stood at $1.2569, having
briefly risen to $1.25859, its highest level since late May and
about 2.3 percent above a two-year low of $1.2288 hit last week.
The euro has an immediate resistance around $1.2600,
followed by $1.2671, a level representing the 38.2 percent
retracement of its May 1-June 1 fall.
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's stricken banks, European sources said on
Wednesday.
Though Spain has not yet requested outside assistance and
is resisting being placed under international supervision, signs
of sense of crisis on the side of policymakers - such as Group
of Seven conference call - were enough to make market players
cautious of selling the euro too much.
In addition, speculation of more stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve also helped bolster risk assets as some of the
Fed's top officials beat the drum for a need of stimulus.
Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, laid out the case for
more easing to bolster a fragile economy as financial turmoil in
Europe mounts.
While Yellen is known to be a dove and her comments did not
surprise markets, other officials, such as Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart, also talked about possible need for an action,
saying his level of concern had risen since the Fed's April
meeting.
"Since the weak U.S. job data, there's been rising
speculation of more stimulus from the Fed. That is making dollar
long positions uncomfortable," said Katsunori Kitakura,
associate general manager of market-making unit at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
"The market is sensing some actions from policy makers may
be drawing nearer."
AUCTION IN SPAIN
Still, analysts warned that markets will remain choppy, with
risk assets vulnerable to further falls.
"Market expectations for a new wave of quantitative easing
in the major developed market economies have increased, but this
might not tackle the cause of the current challenges or, indeed,
allay market anxieties related to banking and sovereign
solvency," said Koon Chow, strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Until these problems are tackled head on, it will be hard
for emerging market assets to rally independently."
In the short-term, traders said further gains in the euro
will depend on Spain's bond auction due later in the day. The
sale of up to 2 billion euros of bonds is seen as a crucial test
of Madrid's ability to tap the bond market.
Also in focus is Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint
Economic Committee at 1400 GMT.
The biggest mover in Asia was the Australian dollar, which
rose to three-week high of $0.9967 on upbeat job data,
which came a day after upbeat GDP data. It last stood at
$0.9945, up 0.3 percent on the day.
The U.S. dollar managed to outperform the yen, which was hit
broadly as risk appetite improved. The yen was also dampened by
recent threats from Japanese authorities to curb its strength.
The dollar climbed to a one-week high of 79.405 yen,
putting even more distance from a 3-1/2 month trough around
77.65 set on June 1.