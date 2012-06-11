* Spanish deal triggers rally in riskier assets
* Traders to stay cautious ahead of Greek elections
* China data weak but better than traders had feared
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, June 11 The euro was poised to stage its
biggest daily rally against the dollar in almost eight months on
Monday, after Spain secured help for its debt-ridden banks and
as Chinese economic data, while disappointing, was not as bad as
the market had feared.
The 17-nation currency bloc decided to lend its
fourth-largest economy up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to
reassure investors and prevent the threat of a bank run in case
Greece's crisis heats up again after its elections this coming
weekend.
This saw the euro jump 1 percent its highest level since May
23 at $1.2643, pulling away from a near two-year low of
$1.2288 hit earlier this month. Early in the session, it rose as
high as $1.2672, helped by stop-loss buying.
"Euro zone leaders rose to the occasion. They had no
choice. The Spanish bailout means Europe will not permit 'runs'
to sink their banking system," said David Kotok, chairman of
Cumberland Advisors.
Against the yen, the single currency also rose as high as
100.90 yen, its highest level in more than two weeks.
A string of Chinese economic data released over the weekend,
while showing the extent of the country's economic slowdown, was
better than many traders had feared, following its first
interest rate cut since the global financial crisis on
Thursday.
Traders warned, however, that the optimism may be temporary,
given that the European debt crisis has troubled markets for
more than two years and investors will be extra cautious ahead
of Greek elections on June 17.
Parties that support and oppose the debt-stricken country's
international bailout are neck-and-neck in opinion polls.
Underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment, bets against
the euro surged to a record high in the latest week, while net
long U.S. dollar positions extended gains, according to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts
of 203,415 the previous week, the data showed, raising the risk
of short-covering bouts in the single currency.
In line with other riskier assets, the Australian and New
Zealand dollars were also higher early on Monday, with the
Aussie briefly emerging above parity versus the U.S. dollar for
the first time in about a month.
It was last up 0.6 percent on the day at $0.9980, with the
June 7 high of $1.003 serving as immediate resistance and
support sitting around the June 8 low of $0.9820.
With risk currencies on the offensive, the dollar index - a
gauge of the greenback's performance against a basket of major
currencies - fell 0.8 percent to a 2-1/2 week low of 81.786
.
The dollar held its ground against the yen at 79.50 yen, as
both safe-haven currencies suffered heavy losses on the back of
the relief rally in riskier assets. Offers from Tokyo exporters
capped the dollar's gains around 80.00 yen.
Australian data, which normally moves markets during Asian
trading hours, this week includes business and consumer
confidence readings, and the Australian central bank's governor
is scheduled to speak at an economic forum on Wednesday.