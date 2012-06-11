* Spanish deal triggers rally in riskier assets
* Traders to stay cautious ahead of Greek elections
* China data weak but better than traders had feared
* EUR/USD bids at $1.2610; sellers at $1.2670
* USD/JPY offers around 80.00; stops above resistance at
80.21
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, June 11 The euro was poised for its
biggest daily rally against the dollar in almost eight months on
Monday, after Spain secured help for its debt-stricken banks and
as Chinese economic data was not as bad as the market had
feared.
The euro zone decided to lend its fourth-largest economy up
to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to reassure investors and
prevent the threat of a bank run in case Greece's crisis heats
up again after elections this coming weekend.
This saw the euro spike almost 1 percent to $1.2635,
pulling away from a near two-year low of $1.2288 hit earlier
this month. Early in the session, it rose as high as $1.2672 on
stop-loss buying, hitting its highest level since May 23.
"Euro zone leaders rose to the occasion. They had no
choice. The Spanish bailout means Europe will not permit 'runs'
to sink their banking system," said David Kotok, chairman of
Cumberland Advisors.
Against the yen, the single currency also rose as high as
100.90 yen, its highest level in more than two weeks
to last settle around 100.60, still up 1.2 percent on the day.
"The market welcomed the fact that the euro zone took
pre-emptive steps. The amount of support is big enough to
satisfy investors," said Yunosuke Ikeda, senior strategist at
Nomura Securities.
Chartists said the euro could rise to around $1.2837, its 50
percent retracement of its decline from March peak of $1.3386 to
a two-year low of $1.2288 hit on June 1. For now, it was
ensconced between bids at 1.2610 and offers at 1.2670.
A string of Chinese economic data released over the weekend,
while showing the extent of the country's economic slowdown, was
not as bearish as many traders had feared, following Beijing's
first interest rate cut since the global financial crisis on
Thursday.
DEVIL IN DETAILS
Traders warned, however, that the optimism may be temporary,
given caution ahead of Greek elections on June 17. Parties that
support and oppose the debt-stricken country's international
bailout are neck-and-neck in opinion polls.
In addition, some analysts also noted that terms of the
Spanish deal are not clear, suggesting there could be tussles on
details of the bailout even after the overall agreement, as has
been the case with other rescue packages.
"If the euro zone will have much looser conditions for
Spain, then countries like Ireland will probably call for the
same conditions as well. It's not going to be easy to decide on
those details," said Seiya Nakajima, chief economist at Itochu
Corp.
Underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment, bets against
the euro surged to a record high in the latest week, while net
long U.S. dollar positions extended gains, according to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts
of 203,415 the previous week, the data showed, increasing the
risk of short-covering bouts in the single currency.
In line with other riskier assets, the Australian and New
Zealand dollars were also higher early on Monday, with the
Aussie briefly emerging above parity versus the U.S. dollar for
the first time in about a month.
It was last up 0.6 percent on the day at $0.9975, with
support sitting around the June 8 low of $0.9820.
As risk currencies were on the offensive, the dollar index -
a gauge of the greenback's performance against a basket of major
currencies - fell 0.8 percent to a 2-1/2-week-low of 81.868
.
The dollar held its ground against the yen at 79.62 yen, as
both safe-haven currencies suffered heavy losses on the back of
the relief rally in riskier assets. Offers from Tokyo exporters
capped the dollar's gains below 80.00 yen.
Traders said there were large stop-loss orders looming above
the resistance at the 100-day moving average of 80.21.
Australian data, which normally moves markets during Asian
trading hours, this week includes business and consumer
confidence readings, and the Australian central bank's governor
is scheduled to speak at an economic forum on Wednesday.