By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, June 19 The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as unsustainable.

Markets pressured Spanish bond yields to a euro-era high of 7.3 percent, seriously undermining Madrid's ability to finance itself, less than two weeks after the euro zone decided to lend Spain 100 billion euro to boost its ailing lenders.

"Worries over Spain have been around for the last three-four weeks. Greek elections helped us avoid a bigger catastrophe, but they couldn't do anything about the Spashish woes," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy and more than twice the size of bailed-out euro zone partners Greece, Portugal and Ireland combined, is at the centre of a market storm as it struggles with a deep recession and banking sector restructure.

The country is likely to pay record high borrowing rates at debt auctions this week. Spain's Treasury will issue 2 billion to 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt on Tuesday and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.

The euro stood at $1.2593, having tumbled from a one-month high of $1.2748 in its worst showing in nearly three weeks.

Still, the euro's support levels at 1.2536 at the trendline drawn below daily lows from June 1, together with the 21-day moving average at 1.2529 held, as many traders thought the euro may rise versus the dollar on more easing steps by the Federal Reserve.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Ino, in line with market consensus, expects the U.S. central bank to extend its long-term bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months from the current deadline of June after a series of disappointing data.

"I think we won't see a full-fledged QE 3, but an extension of Operation Twist is likely. No action from the bank would have the euro go back towards its low of June 1," Ino said.

The euro's recovery from its two-year low on June 1 has been driven by a broad weakness in the U.S. dollar based on speculation about more Fed easing.

Against the yen the euro stood at 99.47 yen. Versus the dollar the yen was 0.2 percent lower at 78.96 on the back of selling from Tokyo exporters, traders said.

The dollar index was almost unchanged at 81.853 after hitting a one-month low of 81.188.

With most Asian bourses in the red, the risk-prone Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $1.0104, below a 5-1/2 week high of 1.0143.