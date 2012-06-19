* Spanish 10-yr yield hits new euro-era high at 7.3 pct
* Focus on Spanish yields ahead of bond auction around 0840
GMT
* Euro heavy, some chance of rising on short-covering ahead
of Fed
* Greek pro-bailout parties race to form coalition
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, June 19 The euro on Tuesday held most of
its losses from the previous session after optimism about a
pro-bailout vote in Greece gave way to worries over Spain's
precarious banking system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels
seen as unsustainable.
Markets pressured Spanish bond yields to a euro-era high of
7.3 percent, seriously undermining Madrid's ability to finance
itself, less than two weeks after the euro zone decided to lend
Spain 100 billion euro to boost its ailing lenders.
"Worries over Spain have been around for the last three-four
weeks. Greek elections helped us avoid a bigger catastrophe, but
they couldn't do anything about the Spashish woes," said Teppei
Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy and more than
twice the size of bailed-out euro zone partners Greece, Portugal
and Ireland combined, is at the centre of a market storm as it
struggles with a deep recession and banking sector restructure.
The country is likely to pay record high borrowing rates at
debt auctions this week. Spain's Treasury will issue 2 billion
to 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and
18-month debt on Tuesday and between 1 billion and 2 billion
euros of bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.
The euro stood at $1.2593, having tumbled from a
one-month high of $1.2748 in its worst showing in nearly three
weeks.
Still, the euro's support levels at 1.2536 at the trendline
drawn below daily lows from June 1, together with the 21-day
moving average at 1.2529 held, as many traders thought the euro
may rise versus the dollar on more easing steps by the Federal
Reserve.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Ino, in line with market
consensus, expects the U.S. central bank to extend its long-term
bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months from the
current deadline of June after a series of disappointing data.
"I think we won't see a full-fledged QE 3, but an extension
of Operation Twist is likely. No action from the bank would have
the euro go back towards its low of June 1," Ino said.
The euro's recovery from its two-year low on June 1 has been
driven by a broad weakness in the U.S. dollar based on
speculation about more Fed easing.
Against the yen the euro stood at 99.47 yen.
Versus the dollar the yen was 0.2 percent lower at 78.96
on the back of selling from Tokyo exporters, traders said.
The dollar index was almost unchanged at 81.853 after
hitting a one-month low of 81.188.
With most Asian bourses in the red, the risk-prone
Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $1.0104,
below a 5-1/2 week high of 1.0143.