* Dollar index hovers near 1-month low
* Fed may extend Operation Twist, QE3 seen unlikely
* Dollar may rise if Fed refrains from QE3
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 20 The euro eased versus the
dollar, but clung to much of the previous day's gains on
Wednesday, with investors focusing on whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus to support the
economy's recovery.
The euro also gained some support from signs that Greek
parties may be close to forming a coalition government, and as
Spanish government bonds gained a bit of respite on Tuesday
after a recent sell-off.
For now, however, the Fed's policy decision due later on
Wednesday is taking centre stage.
"I think the overwhelming factor is some expectation of Fed
stimulus today," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign
exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"Looking at the overnight moves, it's not just the euro that
has risen. We've had a bunch of currencies taking advantage of
the softness of the dollar."
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2675, giving back a
bit of ground after climbing about 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
Resistance for the euro lies at $1.2748, a one-month high
struck on Monday after Greek voters backed a pro-bailout party
in weekend elections and fears of a disorderly Greek exit from
the euro zone receded, at least for the time being.
With Spain's 10-year government bond yields having hit
euro-era highs this week, fanning speculation that Spain may
need a full-blown bailout, market players expect any bounce in
the euro to be limited.
While investors may see some appeal in the high yields on
Spanish bonds, they seem reluctant to buy until the market calms
down, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
That bodes ill for the euro, which has been taking cues from
moves in Spanish bond yields, he added.
"Unlike Greece, no one thinks that Spain will leave the
euro," Okagawa said. "So I think market players want to grab the
knife once it hits the ground, but they don't want to catch it
now while it's falling," he said, referring to Spanish debt.
One idea that might help curb rises in Spain's borrowing
costs is an Italian proposal, put forward at a G20 summit on
Tuesday, for the euro zone's rescue funds to start buying the
debt of distressed European countries.
The proposal is expected to be discussed at a meeting of
European leaders on Friday.
The euro could see a short-covering bounce if the proposal
is implemented, but a sustained rise is unlikely, said a trader
for a major Japanese bank in Singapore.
"It probably won't be seen as a step that provides any
fundamental solution, and it might just give people a good
selling opportunity," the trader said.
Many market players now seem to be looking to sell the euro
if it rises towards $1.2800, he said. If the euro manages to
rise above $1.2830, however, that could trigger some buy back of
the single currency, the trader added.
FED DECISION
The dollar hovered near a one-month low against a basket of
currencies ahead of the Fed's decision on Wednesday.
The dollar index stood at 81.441, not far from the
one-month low of 81.186 hit on Tuesday.
Many market players doubt that the Fed will go so far as to
launch another round of quantitative easing, a policy that
entails the expansion of its balance sheet via bond purchases.
But there might still be some disappointment if the Fed holds
off from such stimulus.
A more likely scenario is for the Fed to extend "Operation
Twist", a programme aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing
costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
The scheme is now due to end in June.
If all the Fed does is to extend "Operation Twist", the
dollar could head higher, said Credit Agricole's Kotecha.
"There is some, perhaps in our view, misplaced hopes for QE3
today. We believe the Fed will probably extend its Operation
Twist, but think QE3 seems unlikely at this stage," he said. "So
that could provoke a bit of disappointment if that is the case."
The dollar moved little versus the yen at 78.85 yen,
while the Australian dollar slipped 0.1 percent to $1.0185
.