* Fed adds to twist, leaves options open for more QE
* Aussie extends losses slightly after weak China report
* NZD buoyed by surprisingly strong GDP
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 21 The dollar held above
a one-month low against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday, no worse for wear even after the Federal Reserve
delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and said it was
ready to do more if necessary.
What prevented dollar bears from rampaging was the fact the
Fed stopped short of launching a more aggressive programme of
buying bonds outright, or QE3, which some in the market had
expected, traders said.
The central bank expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267
billion, meaning it will sell that amount of short-term
securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term borrowing
costs down. The program, which was due to expire this month,
will now run through the end of the year.
Analysts said the outlook for the dollar remained clouded
with more market players likely to position for fresh stimulus
from the Fed following the central bank's move to downgrade its
U.S. growth forecast.
"We expect more monetary easing down the road," Rabobank's
senior U.S. strategist Philip Marey wrote in a client note. "The
unemployment rate is still far above its target and expected to
remain above target at least until 2014. What's more, the
recovery remains fragile and uneven."
The dollar index stood at 81.588, staying above a
one-month low of 81.186 hit earlier in the week.
The euro dipped 0.3 percent to $1.2672, having risen
to a high of $1.2744 the previous day, near a one-month peak of
$1.2748 set on Monday.
A focal point for the euro is the possibility of further
policy steps to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.
The single currency got a lift on Wednesday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said that both of Europe's bailout
programmes included mechanisms for buying state debt on the
secondary bond market.
Merkel stressed that this was a "purely theoretical"
question and was not being discussed.
Her comments, however, were taken by traders as leaving the
door open for such bond purchases, said a trader for a major
Japanese bank in Singapore.
"Merkel's remarks seem to be leaning toward doing whatever
it takes, so I was expecting to see a further unwinding of
risk-off positions today," the trader said, adding that the
market's moves so far on Thursday had caught him off guard.
Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.3 percent to 100.83 yen
, backing away from a one-month high of 101.42 yen hit
on Wednesday.
Euro-selling by Japanese exporters helped drag the single
currency lower against the yen, said a trader for a European
bank in Tokyo.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 79.57 yen,
getting some support after U.S. Treasury yields edged up the
previous day.
SURVEY SHOWS CHINA WEAKNESS
The prospects of more stimulus, eventually, from the Fed
helped underpin the euro and commodity currencies.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent to $1.0163
, but was not far off a seven-week high of $1.0225 set
overnight.
The Aussie dollar hit an intraday low after a private-sector
survey showed that China's factory sector contracted for an
eighth straight month in June, with export orders at their
weakest since early 2009.
Still, the Aussie dollar's reaction to the signal of
weakness in China was relatively subdued.
"I think the indications from China at least, are that they
are taking the slowdown a bit more seriously. So I don't think
the number is going to be a huge driver," said Todd Elmer,
currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.
If the weakening in Chinese data is sustained, however,
market players may start to question the effectiveness of
Chinese policy steps to support its economy, Elmer said.
"That could present a much more serious threat to Aussie
strength," he added.
China is Australia's top export market and developments
there tend to affect the Australian dollar.
Earlier on Thursday, the New Zealand dollar jumped above
$0.8000 for the first time since early May after data
showed New Zealand's economy grew 1.1 percent in the
January-March quarter, more than double what economists had
expected.