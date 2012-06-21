* Dollar index hits 1-1/2 week highs, up broadly
* Euro, commodity currencies suffer big declines
* Growth worries, banks' ratings downgrade sap risk appetite
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 22 The safe-haven U.S. dollar
hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a basket of major currencies
on Friday, staying buoyed following a long-anticipated credit
ratings downgrade of the world's major banks by Moody's.
The dollar had staged its biggest rally in over three months
overnight as alarm bells rang out after key surveys of business
activity from China to the euro zone and the United States
darkened the outlook for the world economy.
The dollar index last traded at 82.316, having
rallied nearly 1 percent on Thursday. It rose as high as 82.398,
reaching levels last seen on June 13.
Against the yen, the greenback climbed to 80.23,
after topping out at a five-week high around 80.34.
The moves came after China's factory sector shrank for an
eighth straight month, business activity across the euro zone
contracted for a fifth month and U.S. manufacturing grew at its
slowest pace in 11 months. All of which hit appetite for risk.
As a result, the euro fell to $1.2547, pulling well
away from this week's peak of $1.2748 set on Monday. It came
close to testing major support at $1.2520, a low carved out on
Monday in reaction to initial Greek exit poll results.
Traders said a break of $1.2520 would signal that a top at
around $1.2748 has formed, opening the way for a downside test
to as far as $1.2290, the low for this month set on June 1.
Commodity currencies were hit hard as well, with the
Australian dollar suffering its biggest one-day percentage fall
in six months.
The Aussie bought $1.0045, having dropped more than
1.3 percent from Thursday's high of $1.0205. Good support is
seen at $0.9979, the 38.2 percent retracement of its June 1-20
rally.
Keeping investors cautious, Moody's late in New York on
Thursday cut the credit ratings of 15 global banks including
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.
Markets had already been bracing for the downgrades, which
Moody's had flagged earlier in the year.
If there was any solace to be found, it was that Morgan
Stanley's ratings was cut by two notches to Baa1, instead of a
bigger three-notch downgrade that Moody's had threatened in
February, traders said.
"The focus now turns to the EU FinMin meeting and mini EU
Summit of the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain
today," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note, adding this
meeting should lay the groundwork for the EU leaders summit next
week.
"According to two unnamed officials working on the proposal
to be presented at the EU leaders summit, the proposal will
include a discussion on euro bills, a dept redemption fund and
common banking supervision."
BNP analysts said any positive noises from the meeting
should reaffirm their expectations for the euro to rise against
the greenback from here as the market remained vulnerable to a
short squeeze in the euro and a U.S. dollar sell off.
Another relief for the euro on Thursday was a successful
sale of bonds by Spain, which managed to raise 2.2 billion euros
in the debt market, albeit at a high cost.
There were also reports the ECB was considering easing
ratings rules on debt it accepts for repo operations, a move
that would greatly help Spanish banks borrow.