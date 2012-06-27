* Merkel digs in against euro zone bonds
* Euro hovers near previous day's 2-week low
* Investors undecided on yen impact from Japan
politics-analyst
By Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, June 27 The euro inched lower on
Wednesday and held near a two-week low hit the previous day, as
hopes faded that a European summit would deliver concrete
measures to ease the region's sovereign debt crisis.
A quick move toward the issuance of common euro-zone bonds
looked increasingly unlikely after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel was quoted saying Europe would not share total debt
liability "as long as I live".
The summit is unlikely to alter the single currency's
downtrend, said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho
Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"I think the euro could see a break below $1.20 by
year-end," Karakama said. "I'm focusing more on just how far it
might go if it drops below $1.20," he added.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2485, inching back
in the direction of Tuesday's trough of $1.24413 on trading
platform EBS, which was the euro's lowest level since June 8.
The next major downside target is a two-year low of $1.2288
hit on June 1.
"Since short positions have piled up, the euro could rise
sharply at some point, but I think you have to be careful not
to be fooled by such a move," Mizuho Corporate Bank's Karakama
said.
Against the yen, the euro dipped 0.2 percent to 99.12 yen
, having hit a two-week low of 98.74 yen on Tuesday.
In addition to Merkel's comments, the euro had come under
pressure the previous day after Spanish bond yields rose as
demand at a bill sale fell despite the significantly higher
returns on offer to investors.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 79.39 yen, well
below a two-month high of 80.63 yen hit earlier this week.
The yen held its ground although some market players say
political uncertainty may weigh on the Japanese currency.
Gareth Berry, associate director of G10 FX strategy for UBS
in Singapore, said investors outside of Japan so far seemed
unsure about how Japanese politics might affect the yen.
"I guess international investors have been burned so many
times by trying to trade dollar/yen around Japanese political
events," Berry said.
"They are happy to watch the story unfold but unwilling to
take positions, in FX at least," he added.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces the risk of a
split in his party that could trigger a snap election after his
signature tax-increase plan cleared parliament's lower house on
Tuesday despite its rejection by a group of ruling party rebels.