* Euro above 3-week low as market braces for EU summit
* Euro helped by growing speculation of ECB action
* U.S. data helps risk assets, Aussie at 1-week high vs USD
* Month-end Japan exporters' selling sends dollar/yen lower
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 28 The euro bounced off a three-week
low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on short-covering ahead
of a European Union summit starting later in the day and also
helped by expectations of more monetary support from the
European Central Bank.
While many market players expected European leaders to
struggle to agree on bold steps to solve the region's debt
crisis at their summit, some market players were playing it safe
by squaring their positions just in case there would be a
surprise breakthrough.
The single currency rose 0.35 percent in Asia to $1.2511
, versus $1.2466 late in New York, recovering further from
the three-week low of $1.24413 hit earlier in the week.
On the whole market players' expectations for the two-day
European Union summit are already low, as EU leaders look more
openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis erupted in
Greece in 2010 and spread over the euro zone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday brushed aside
increasingly shrill calls from Spain and Italy for emergency
action to lower their soaring borrowing costs and poured cold
water on the idea of joint euro zone debt.
"The summit will probably just show that the debt crisis
needs a lot of time to be resolved. I don't think it's time to
buy the euro," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general
manager of the market-making unit at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Still, the euro has some support around $1.2440.
In one sign that market players have curbed their extreme
pessimism on the euro, the costs of buying euro/dollar put
options have dropped to the cheapest level in about two months.
The euro/dollar's risk reversal spread eased to around 1.3
percent in favour of euro/dollar puts, compared with a high of
around 2.6 percent just over a month ago.
Analysts from Barclays also noted that riskier assets tended
to rise in the week following 18 EU summits since 2010, with the
euro eking out average gains of around 0.2 percent and the
Aussie 0.6 percent, despite widespread cynicism in the market on
the EU's ability to tackle the crisis.
ECB TO THE RESCUE?
"The market is already expecting disappointment from the
summit. But I do think the euro will be supported by
expectations that the European Central Bank will take some
measures next week," said a currency trader at a Japanese bank.
With concrete steps for further integration of the currency
bloc seen unlikely while Spanish and Italian debt yields remain
at unsustainably high levels, market players are increasingly
betting the ECB will either cut rates or announce massive
long-term fund injections after its policy meeting next week.
The bank's Executive Board member Peter Praet said on
Wednesday there is nothing to stop the bank cutting rates and 48
out of 71 economists polled by Reuters expected a rate cut.
Helping to fan such speculation, German inflation eased to
an 18-month low, government data showed on Wednesday, which
market players think could help nudge traditionally hawkish ECB
policymakers towards easing.
Italy's borrowing costs are likely to rise above 6 percent
at an auction of up to 5.5 billion euro bonds planned later in
the day, just hours before the start of the summit.
On the other hand, U.S. economic data offered a rare
positive surprise on Wednesday, with durable goods orders and
pending home sales both beating market expectations, helping to
boost risk sentiment in broad financial markets.
That helped to lift the Australian dollar by around 0.3
percent on Thursday to a one-week high of $1.0121, though
strong resistance is seen around $1.0130, a level representing
the 61.8 percent retracement of its recent decline.
The Aussie hit a four-month high against the euro, which
fell as low as A$1.2331.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to around
79.40 yen largely due to month-end selling by Japanese
exporters, but it stayed within its trading range of the past
few days.
"I don't think a clear trend will emerge in the dollar/yen
in the near future," said Koichi Takamatsu, forex manager at
Nomura, adding that the pair is hemmed in by Japanese exporters'
offers above 80 yen on the upside and by wariness about Japan's
intervention around 78 yen.
Traders also said it might not be wise to read too much on
latest price actions as month-end and quarter-end flows probably
played a big role in each currency pair in otherwise thin market
ahead of the EU summit.