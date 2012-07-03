* Downbeat data adds to Fed, ECB easing expectations
* Activity thin ahead of Fourth of July holiday in U.S.
* Aussie underpinned ahead of RBA decision; no rate move
seen
TOKYO, July 3 The euro and U.S. dollar slipped
on Tuesday after dismal data from Europe to the United States
raised expectations for more action from central banks in both
regions.
Investor hopes for the European Union's plan to support
debt-laden countries turned to scepticism, which was further
fanned by Monday's report showing U.S. manufacturing contracted
for the first time in nearly three years.
In the euro zone, the jobless rate rose to a record high in
May, and a measure of factory activity held steady at its lowest
level since June 2009, lending credence to those who believe the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates at its policy
meeting on Thursday.
The euro faced additional pressure from news on Monday that
Finland and the Netherlands opposed a plan for the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund to buy government bonds in the secondary
market.
"Everyone thought it was strange that there was no follow-up
to the EU announcement, and then it emerged that Finland and
Holland objected to the plan, which disappointed some
investors," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"The plan can't proceed if members don't agree, so there
might be more bad news ahead for the euro," he added.
The announcement of the plan on Friday had sent the euro
soaring about 1.7 percent, for its biggest one-day percentage
gain since last October.
The yen outperformed most of its major counterparts and
helped underpin high-beta currencies such as the Australian
dollar ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia decision later in
the session, at which the central bank is expected to stand pat.
The greenback bought 79.65 yen, down from Monday's
high around 79.98 yen, though off a session low of 79.41 yen. A
Japanese megabank was seen bidding at 79.30 yen, a market
participant said, while the pair's topside was capped at the top
of its daily Ichimoku cloud around 80 yen.
Activity was relatively thin ahead of the Fourth of July
U.S. holiday, market participants said.
The euro garnered 100.26 yen, moving back above
the 100-yen mark from a session low slightly below that level,
but well below post-EU plan highs above 101.00 yen.
The dollar managed to outperform the single currency, which
slipped to $1.2586 from highs just ahead of resistance at
1.2700.
Many traders expect the ECB to move to bolster the region's
economy by cutting its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points
to 0.75 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Some expect the Federal Reserve to announce it will embark
on a third round of asset purchases, known as QE3, perhaps as
soon as the central bank's next policy meeting from July 31 to
Aug. 1.
In contrast, Australia's central bank is widely expected to
keep its 3.5 percent cash rate steady on Tuesday, following
back-to-back cuts.
Traders said this could further bolster the Aussie. It was
at $1.0268, not far from a fresh two-month high of
$1.0279 set overnight. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.0289,
the 78.6 percent retracement of its April 27-June 1 fall.
The Aussie reached a more than five-month high on the euro
on Monday, which plumbed A$1.2240, a level not seen
since late February.
The RBA will announce its rate decision at 0430 GMT.