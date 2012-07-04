* ECB rate cut expectations to keep euro subdued

* Trading light due to U.S. holiday

* Aussie firm after strong retail sales data

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, July 4 The euro inched lower on bond redemption-related selling on Wednesday, with some investors stuck on the sidelines for the U.S. market holiday, while others took positions before a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.2588, still holding above the Tuesday's low of 1.2559. Immediate resistance loomed at 1.2693, a high reached on Friday after European leaders hammered out a deal to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Dealers said Tokyo investors receiving principal on redeemed bonds swiftly converted funds to yen, to help push the euro 0.1 percent lower against the yen to 100.31, before the common currency regained ground to last trade flat at 100.46.

"Euro/yen and dollar/yen dipped in the morning on bond redemption flows. Using that opportunity, I sold dollar/yen, but have since closed my positions in both pairs and I'm taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the ECB tomorrow," said a trader for a major Japanese bank.

The ECB is seen cutting interest rates to a record low on Thursday but may need to do more to satisfy financial markets already starting to wonder about the solidity of last week's summit measures.

A string of weak data out of the United States and Europe has spurred expectations of more stimulus from both the ECB and the Federal Reserve. This has encouraged the market to use the euro and U.S. dollar as funding currencies for carry trades, traders said.

"The consensus right now is a quarter-point cut, but some are already speculating that the bank may surprise with a 0.5 percent move," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Analysts' views about the impact of the cut on the euro were mixed, with some expecting the currency to gain on the back of improved risk appetite following loosening of policy, although a lower rate in itself would be euro negative.

Adding to the mix of opinions, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the ECB is better off ramping up its asset purchase program than cutting rates, given that not all euro zone members need lower interest rates at this time.

The euro hit a one-week high following the euro zone summit at 1.2693, but has shed some gains as concerns over Europe's rising unemployment, political disagreements and slowing growth continued to weigh on sentiment.

"Although it is difficult to become too positive given the still very significant downdraft to global growth, officials in Europe have bought some time to get their collective house back in order," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

For now, support for the currency was between 1.2545 at the 55-day moving average and the 21-day moving average at 1.2565.

The dollar was stuck in the middle of the recent range against the yen, last fetching 79.75 yen.

Underscoring traders' lack of conviction in the single currency, it fell to a 4-1/2 month low against the Australian dollar around A$1.2201.

The risk-sensitive Aussie also reached two-month highs against the greenback at $1.0371 on stronger-than-expected Australian retail sales data.

Aussie was already supported after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady on Tuesday.