* Euro, sterling under pressure ahead of central bank
meetings
* ECB seen cutting interest rates by 25 basis points
* BOE expected to add to bond-buying programme
TOKYO, July 5 The euro wallowed near one-week
lows on Thursday, with trading subdued in the wake of a U.S.
holiday and ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank later in the day.
The ECB is due to announce its decision at 1145 GMT,
followed by a news conference by ECB President Mario Draghi. A
Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expect the
central bank to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75
percent, but they were evenly split on whether the ECB will
lower its deposit rate.
"A 50 basis point move would be a positive surprise, but no
one should count on that happening," said Masashi Murata, a
currency strategist in Tokyo at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Any hints that emerge on how the ECB plans to respond to
Europe's debt crisis, such as another long-term refinancing
operation (LTRO), will be even more key to market direction than
an interest rate move, he said.
A reactivation of the ECB's bond-buy plan is seen unlikely
for now, although many investors would like to see it used to
cap the bond yields of debt-burdened countries.
The single currency traded at $1.2526, having fallen
around 0.7 percent on Wednesday in trading made subdued by the
U.S. July 4th holiday.
Adding to pressure on the euro, surveys showed all of
Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading in that
direction.
Support is seen around $1.2495, the 76.4 percent retracement
of Friday's dramatic rally sparked by the European Union's
agreement to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to
stabilise bond markets without extra austerity measures and
recapitalise banks directly.
Also pressuring the European unit overnight was heavy
selling against the Swedish crown, which surged to an 11-1/2
year high after the Swedish central bank kept interest rates on
hold at 1.5 percent.
Traders said the absence of stronger hints on future rate
cuts by the Riksbank saw the crown squeeze higher, pushing the
euro down some 1 percent to as far as 8.6495 crowns,
lows not seen since late 2000.
The euro was trading not far above a fresh historical low
against the New Zealand currency of NZ$1.5541 set on
Wednesday, and also lost ground on the yen, slipping to 100.14
from Wednesday's session high of 100.65.
Against the yen, the greenback sank back below the 80 yen
level as Japanese exporters sold into a move above it, inching
back down to 79.85 with a U.S. bank said to be a buyer.
On the downside, support was seen at last Friday's low of 79.08.
The Bank of England will also meet later Thursday and is
expected to launch a third round of monetary stimulus as it
moved to counter a recession and the effects of a worsening debt
crisis in the euro zone.
These expectations weighed on sterling, which has fallen to
$1.5586, down more than a full U.S. cent from Friday's
peak.
The Australian dollar, bolstered by upbeat retail sales data
on Wednesday, was at $1.0248, having climbed as high as
$1.0320 -- its best level since early May.
Australian trade data showed a smaller-than-expected
deficit, partly due to a record month of exports to China
.