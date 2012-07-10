* Meeting of finance ministers does little to buoy euro

* Short-covering may support euro, but downtrend seen intact

* Aussie dollar sags on Chinese import data

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, July 10 The euro fell and hovered near a two-year low on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers offered no positive surprises, while the Australian dollar sagged after disappointing Chinese import data.

Euro zone ministers agreed to grant Spain an extra year -- until 2014 -- to reach its deficit reduction targets in exchange for further budget savings and set the parameters of an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks.

But they made no apparent progress on activating the bloc's rescue funds to intervene in bond markets to bring down the spiralling borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

The euro dipped 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade to $1.2294 , edging back in the direction of a two-year low of $1.2225 hit the previous day on trading platform EBS.

"I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi in Singapore.

Market expectations for the euro zone finance ministers' meeting had not been high to begin with, but the outcome highlights a seeming lack of urgency on the part of policymakers, Elmer said.

"This weighs on risk appetite and translates to a stronger dollar and a stronger yen. I think that trend is likely to continue in the days ahead," he added.

The euro fell 0.2 percent against the yen to 97.77 yen , not far from a one-month low of 97.48 yen that had been hit on Monday.

There was talk of euro offers at levels above $1.2325, while Japanese exporters were said to be looking to sell the euro on any rallies against the yen.

Some market players with short euro positions bought the euro on Tuesday morning to cover their positions but the single currency still looks vulnerable, said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.

"Since the market is still short (the euro), it might attract some bids in the near term and rebound a little more," Maeba said, adding that such short-covering likely helped support the euro after its two-year low on Monday.

"But I think the euro's overall trend is still toward the downside," Maeba said.

The euro has taken a hit after the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week, and a renewed rise in Spanish bond yields suggests that there has been little let-up in investor concern over Spain's fiscal health or the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Spanish 10-year bond yields have recently risen back above the critical 7 percent level seen as unsustainable in the long-term.

CHINA TRADE DATA

The Australian dollar slipped versus the greenback after China's trade data disappointed some in the market that had been expecting stronger import numbers.

China's imports in June grew at half the expected pace, underscoring concerns that China's economy and domestic demand are cooling quickly even though exports growth was slightly better than expected.

The Aussie dollar initially pushed higher on the data but then quickly retreated and fell to an intraday low.

The Aussie dollar was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.0173.

China is Australia's single largest export market and the health of the world's second biggest economy is always a key mover of the commodity currency.

The U.S. dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 79.53 yen, holding within a roughly 79.08 yen to 80.10 yen range seen since late June.