By Lisa Twaronite
| TOKYO, July 11
TOKYO, July 11 The euro wallowed around two-year
lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see
if a German court would approve the use of euro zone's bailout
fund to help contain the region's debt crisis.
The euro was changing hands at $1.2253, with Monday's EBS
two-year low of $1.2225 in sight, opening the way to a test of
$1.20 support. If that level is breached, the pair could move to
test its June 2010 low of $1.1875.
The German Constitutional Court began a hearing into whether
the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism,
and planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible
with German law.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said any
significant delay in approving the EU's permanent bailout fund
could lead to more market turmoil and undermine confidence in
the euro zone.
Investors have grown sceptical about the decision-making
process in Europe and this has hurt euro sentiment, said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
"Meetings come and meetings go with investors fast-learning
that ensuing policy statements appear to contain still-wet ink
on the parchment." he said.
The latest meeting of euro zone finance ministers this week
failed to provide much reassurance. While the ministers agreed
to grant Spain an extra year through 2014 to reach its deficit
reduction targets, they did not come up with a final figure for
aid that country's ailing lenders but said some 30 billion euros
would be available by the end of this month.
The euro fell to a five-week low against the yen overnight,
at 97.20 yen, and last traded at 97.23 yen, according
to Reuters data. Support was said to lie at 97.02 yen, the 76.4
Fibonacci retracement of the move from 95.59 yen to 101.63 yen,
with bids also cited at that level.
The British pound was trading close to a 3-1/2-year high
against the euro of 78.89 pence touched on Tuesday,
with the common currency last at 78.94 pence.
The dollar last traded down slightly against the yen at
79.38 yen, as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank
of Japan's regular two-day policy meeting beginning this
session.
The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on easing monetary
policy despite easing moves last week by the central banks of
Europe, Britain and China, convinced that the country's economy
is still on track for a moderate recovery.
The Australian dollar also traded near an all-time high
against the single currency of A$1.1974 hit on
Tuesday, and was last buying $1.2022.