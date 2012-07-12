* Euro stays near two-year lows vs USD
* Heightened risk aversion takes toll on commodity
currencies
* Markets await China GDP, Italian bond sale, JPMorgan
results
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 13 The euro languished at two-year
lows versus the greenback on Friday, while high-beta currencies
like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses as risk sentiment
took a hit ahead of anxiously awaited Chinese economic data.
Due around 0200 GMT, the closely watched report is expected
to show the world's second biggest economy grew 7.6 percent in
the second quarter, its slowest pace in three years.
Markets fear the figures could be worse, darkening a global
outlook already tainted by Europe's debt crisis.
The euro stood at $1.2207, having fallen as low as
$1.2166 overnight, a level not seen since mid-2010. Immediate
support is seen around $1.2151, the June 29, 2010 low, ahead of
the 2010 trough of $1.1876.
"A dismal print may fuel concerns for a 'hard landing', and
market sentiment may weaken further over the remainder of the
week as the outlook for global growth deteriorates," said David
Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.
An Italian bond sale and earnings results from JPMorgan
Chase & Co later on Friday provide even more excuses for
investors not to take big positions into the weekend, traders
said.
Commodity currencies bore the brunt of the risk selloff
overnight, which also saw the U.S. S&P 500 equity index
shed 0.5 percent.
Already pressured by disappointing jobs data at home, the
Australian dollar dropped as much as 1-1/2 cents to
$1.0101. It was last at $1.0143.
The Aussie also fell against the yen and euro, allowing the
single currency to pull up to A$1.2033, from a
lifetime low of A$1.1926 set earlier in the week.
Not surprisingly, both the safe-haven U.S. dollar and the
yen fared the best. The dollar index stood at 83.608,
having scaled a two-year peak of 83.829.
The greenback, however, underperformed the yen as U.S.
Treasury yields fell towards historic lows on safety flows. The
dollar bought 79.29 yen, down from Thursday's high of
79.97.
Some analysts argue the dollar's strength is likely to be
short-lived as major central banks will eventually be forced to
ease policy more aggressively in order to shore up growth.
That would bolster risk appetite, making high-beta
currencies more attractive. It would also cement the dollar and
euro as funding currencies of choice in carry trades.
"In China, we sense that top Chinese policymakers have
become increasingly concerned over the strength of growth and
more robust policy stimulus is likely to come," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note.
"We maintain our bearish USD bias, especially against the
commodity bloc. Positioning still suggests FX markets are more
sensitive to moderately positive catalysts than to bearish
catalysts."
Earlier this week, hopes of imminent policy action from the
Federal Reserve were dashed after minutes of the June meeting
indicated that policymakers would only act if the fragile
recovery weakened further.