By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 13 The euro hovered near a
two-year low on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating,
while the Australian dollar rose as China's second-quarter
growth met expectations.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $1.0166,
boosted by data showing that China's economy grew 7.6 percent in
the second quarter from a year earlier. China's economic health
is always a key Australian dollar driver because China is
Australia's single largest export market.
While today's result was the slowest pace of Chinese
economic growth in three years, the reading was exactly in line
with expectations and came as a relief to markets, which had
been worried about the risks of a weaker result.
"I think a soft landing would be the most reasonable
expectation about the outlook," said Daisuke Karakama, market
economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"I don't think there is much need to worry about China,
which is a country that can afford to implement fiscal measures
quickly," Karakama said, referring to the potential for
government spending to boost growth.
The euro held steady at $1.2206, not far from a
two-year low of $1.2166 hit on trading platform EBS the previous
day.
The single currency dipped to as low as $1.2181 earlier on
Friday, after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches.
Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2
rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if
Milan's access to debt markets dried up.
The timing of the downgrade is particularly bad as it comes
just hours before Italy heads to the debt market to raise 5.25
billion euros.
"It's probably going to be a factor weighing on Italian bond
yields and weighing on European fears. It's a sign of the times,
I suspect we'll be seeing this for a long time to come - ratings
downgrades for key European countries," said Shane Oliver, chief
economist at AMP Capital Markets.
Immediate support for the euro is expected around $1.2151,
the June 29, 2010 low, ahead of the 2010 trough of $1.1876.
With the euro languishing near its recent trough, the
safe-haven dollar held near a two-year peak hit against a basket
of major currencies the previous day.
The dollar index stood at 83.614. It had climbed to
83.829 on Thursday, the highest level since July 2010.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 79.33
yen.