* Euro near four-month highs vs USD
* Aussie dollar not far off Friday's two-week peak
* Stimulus hopes bolster risk appetite
* Chinese trade numbers due next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 10 The euro hovered near four-month
highs on Monday, while commodity currencies also held firm after
soft data in the United States and China reinforced hopes of
more stimulus from the world's two biggest economies.
The single currency, already bolstered by the European
Central Bank's plan to help lower borrowing costs for stressed
members, stood at $1.2802, having rallied more than 1
percent on Friday to a high of $1.2815.
Traders said the break of the June peak around $1.2750 was
technically bullish for the euro. Initial resistance is seen at
Friday's session high, then the May peaks of $1.2820/25.
The rally in the single currency saw the dollar index
slump to a fresh four-month low of 80.151. Against the yen, the
greenback fetched 78.24, not far off a five-week trough
around 78.02 plumbed Friday.
Data on Sunday revealed Chinese factories ran at their
slowest rate for 39 months in August, while the U.S. payrolls
report on Friday showed jobs growth slowed sharply last month.
In a Reuters poll conducted after those jobs numbers,
economists gave a 60 percent chance to the Fed embarking on a
fresh round of asset-buying, or QE3, this week. This compared
with 45 percent in a late August poll.
"The weak payrolls report has put QE3 firmly on the agenda
for this week, hence risk-on remains the most likely scenario
for Monday's open," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific
Research at TDSecurities.
More stimulus from the Fed would make it attractive for
investors to use the U.S. dollar as a funding currency to buy
higher yielding assets in carry trades.
Not surprisingly, that helped drive the Australian dollar
to a two-week high just above $1.0400. Remarkably, the
Aussie has retraced 50 percent of its Aug. 9 to Sept. 6 fall
within two sessions. It was last at $1.0373.
Initial support is seen around $1.0355, a level
corresponding to the 55-day moving average as well as the
session high for Aug. 31.
The market is now awaiting Chinese trade data due around
0100 GMT. Another set of weak numbers would add more pressure
for Beijing to take swift policy action.
The authorities encouraged markets last week by announcing
$150 billion-worth of infrastructure projects.
"Expect a soft trade data report, where there is a material
risk that export growth slips into the negative in August,
temporarily weakening the AUD," TD's Beacher added.
"We believe the data flow in the last two weeks is necessary
and sufficient for the PBoC to announce lower RRRs/policy rates
as soon as this week, joining the global central bank
heavyweights in boosting growth."