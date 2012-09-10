* Euro near four-month highs vs USD
* Resistance at 200-day moving average near $1.2838
* Aussie dollar not far off Friday's two-week peak
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 10 The euro fell against
the dollar on Monday but still held near a four-month high,
after weak U.S. jobs data fanned speculation that the Federal
Reserve would launch more monetary stimulus this week.
The common currency, already bolstered by the European
Central Bank's plan to help lower borrowing costs for stressed
members, dipped 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday
to$1.2790.
The euro managed to hold on to much of its gains from
Friday, when it climbed to as high as $1.2818 on trading
platform EBS, its strongest level in nearly four months.
The euro's downside will probably be limited going into the
Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Thursday, said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"The market seems to be completely looking for QE," he said,
referring to quantitative easing, the Fed bond-buying programme,
a third round of which markets expect will be announced after
the meeting.
If the Fed were to announce QE3 bond purchases this week,
and Germany's constitutional court backs the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund in a ruling due on Wednesday, the euro
may rise towards $1.30, Okagawa said.
That won't mean clear sailing ahead for the single currency,
however, with investors likely to continue to focus on
developments in Greece and Spain, he added.
"We may see a false dawn, so to speak, and a rise to around
$1.30," he said. "But if you ask whether that will lead to a
full-blown change in trend, I think that might be difficult,"
Okagawa said.
Traders said the fact that the euro has climbed above its
June high around $1.2750 was technically bullish for the euro.
"You might get an acceleration if we do get QE3," said
Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore, referring to the euro's outlook.
Possible resistance levels include the euro's 200-day moving
average that now comes in near $1.2838 and levels near $1.2995,
a low hit back in mid-April that had previously been a support
level and will now be viewed as resistance, Robinson said.
DOLLAR UNDER PRESSURE
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against
a basket of currencies, stood at 80.272, stuck near a
four-month low of 80.151 hit on Friday after data showed U.S.
jobs growth slowed sharply in August.
In a Reuters poll conducted after the jobs numbers,
economists saw a 60 percent chance of the Fed embarking on QE3
this week, compared with the 45 percent chance seen in a late
August poll.
More stimulus from the Fed would make it attractive for
investors to use the U.S. dollar as a funding currency to buy
higher yielding assets in carry trades.
The expectations of Fed easing lent support to the
Australian dollar, which hit a two-week high just above $1.0400
on Friday. Remarkably, the Aussie dollar has retraced 50 percent
of its early-August-to-early-September fall within two sessions.
It was last down 0.1 percent at $1.0373.
The U.S. dollar eased 0.1 percent versus the yen to 78.24
yen, hovering near a one-month low around 78.02 yen hit
on Friday.
Japanese authorities may start stepping up their rhetoric
against the yen's rise versus the dollar, if the dollar were to
drop below 77.90 yen, a low hit in early August, said SMBC's
Okagawa, adding that such jawboning may help to curb the
dollar's drop versus the yen.