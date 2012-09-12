* Dollar index sits just above critical retracement support
* Charts indicate dollar could be oversold
* Euro may gain further if German court oks rescue fund
* Dutch election also eyed, though seen unlikely to surprise
* Dollar/yen breaks out of range, hits 3-1/2 month low
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 12 The U.S. dollar hovered near
four-month lows against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday after Moody's warned it could cut the credit rating of
the United States and on expectations of more stimulus measures
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The euro was on hold after having rallied to four-month high
against the dollar on Tuesday, though it could gain further if
Germany's Constitutional Court approves the country's
participation in the euro zone's bailout fund. The ruling is due
at 0800 GMT.
The dollar index fell to 79.794 on Tuesday, extending
its fall after Moody's said the United States could lose its
triple-A debt rating if next year's government budget talks do
not produce policies that gradually cut the country's debt. The
index last stood at 79.87.
"Although everyone has been aware of the potential risks in
the U.S. fiscal situation, a warning at this time was a bit of
surprise and triggered fresh selling," said Teppei Ino, currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
John Boehner, the top Republican in the U.S. Congress, said
he had no confidence a divided Washington could avoid a "fiscal
cliff" that threatens to push the nation into a recession.
Expectations that the Fed may embark on further stimulus
measures at its policy meeting ending on Thursday are likely to
keep the dollar under pressure for now.
"I feel that the market is getting a bit too excited about
the chance of QE. Still those who have bought the dollar and
sold the euro are now getting nervous ahead of the Fed meeting
and being forced to cut their positions," said Katsunori
Kitakura, associate general manager of market making at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
YEN NEAR DANGER ZONE?
The dollar index is testing an important support at 79.75,
which is the 38.2 percent retracement of the rise from its 2011
low to two-year high hit in July. A break of that support would
strengthen the case that its long-term uptrend since last year
is over.
But the index might stage a rebound given some technical
signals that it is oversold. Its 14-day relative strength index
has fallen below 30, which suggests there is considerable chance
of a corrective rebound in the near future.
Although chances are slim that Germany's top court will
signal that Germany must change its constitution or hold a
referendum before it can take part in any further integration of
the European Union, such a ruling would drive the dollar higher.
The euro stood at $1.2862, near a four-month high of
$1.2872 hit on Tuesday.
Another potential source of disruption for the euro is a
general election in the Netherlands on Thursday, though latest
polls indicate radical anti-euro parties have lost the momentum
they had just a month ago.
But given that two mainstream parties are too small to win
outright majority, coalition talk is likely to take some time,
making the election less likely to be a market moving event,
said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at JPMorgan, noting it
took four months to form a government last time.
The Japanese yen held near 3-1/2 month high against a
broadly weak U.S. dollar, trading at 77.86 yen per dollar
, near Tuesday's high of 77.70 per dollar.
On charts, the dollar now looks extremely bearish against
the yen after having broken below its trading range in the past
few months, market players said.
"We think the Fed will announce QE3 this week and that the
dollar will continue to fall after the Fed meeting, possibly to
around 77 yen within a few weeks," said JPMorgan's Tanase.
Curbing the yen's gains are expectations that, should the
Fed announce large scale monetary easing, the Bank of Japan is
also likely to take additional easing measures next week, market
players said.
Still, a fall below June 1 low of 77.652, the dollar's next
major support level, could open the way for a test of this
year's low around 76 yen, though wariness about Japan's yen
intervention would also grow as well at those levels.
The Canadian dollar also stood near one-year high hit on
Tuesday. The Canadian unit traded at C$0.9730 per U.S. dollar
, near Tuesday's high of C$0.9713.
The Australian dollar recovered to three-week high of
$1.0458, as weakness in the U.S. dollar overwhelmed the
recent pessimism on the Aussie stemming from worries about
slowdown in China, Australia's biggest export market.