By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 1 The euro fell to a three-week low
on Monday after an audit of Spain's banks failed to quell
concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout needed
to shore up its public finances.
Investors also continued to await the outcome of Moody's
rating agency's latest review of Spain's sovereign rating, which
may see it downgraded to junk status.
Weak economic data from Japan, China and other parts of Asia
also sapped investors' appetite for risk, to the benefit of
safe-haven currencies.
An independent audit released on Friday showed Spain's
banking sector would need 59.3 billion euros in additional funds
to cope with an economic downturn but Spain said it would ask
for only 40 billion euros in European aid for its banks.
"Basically, the result of Spain's bank audit was not bad
news in itself, but worries remain about that country and about
Greece as well," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange
for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
Inspectors from the "troika" of international lenders - the
International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and
European Commission - are scheduled to return to Athens this
week to assess Greece's progress on reforms.
Two German magazines reported on Saturday that Greece will
receive its next tranche of international aid despite budget
shortfalls and slow fiscal progress because the euro zone wants
to prevent a Greek exit.
The euro stood at $1.2821, down about 0.3 percent
from Friday's late U.S. levels. Early on Monday, it fell as low
as $1.2804, breaking below support at its 200-day moving average
at $1.2823.
Technical indicators for the euro suggest a decline, said
Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
"Over the last two weeks, we have been observing a
deterioration in the tone of the major foreign currencies
against the dollar," Chandler said in a weekend note to clients.
"This has continued over the past week and looks set to
continue."
The cross of the euro's 5-day moving average below its
20-day moving average indicates a downtrend, he said. The latter
is now at $1.2884 and the former is now at $1.2872.
A break of the $1.2775-$1.2800 area would signal another 1
to 2 percent decline, while a move above the $1.3000-50 area
would be needed to signal any new leg higher, Chandler said.
Resistance is seen at $1.2960, the 38.2 percent retracement
of its Sept. 17-27 slide.
Despite the euro's weaker technical tone, currency
speculators boosted bets against the dollar in the latest week
to the highest in more than a year, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The euro also skidded about 0.4 percent against the yen,
falling to 99.88, not far from a two-week low of
99.64 hit on Thursday.
The dollar was down about 0.2 percent against the yen but
off a more than two-week low of 77.43 yen hit on Friday,
changing hands at 77.87 yen.
Market reaction was muted to news that Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda tapped Koriki Jojima, a senior lawmaker
in the ruling Democratic Party of Japan, as the country's new
finance minister in a cabinet shakeup. Little is known about
Jojima's views on monetary and currency policies.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey of business
sentiment released on Monday showed big Japanese manufacturers
expect the dollar to average around 79.06 yen in the fiscal year
through March 2013.
The tankan survey showed that big manufacturers' mood
worsened in the latest quarter and they expect it to keep
sagging, dragged down by weak Chinese and European demand.
Data on Monday showed China's official factory purchasing
managers' index rose to 49.8 in September from August's 49.2,
which was the lowest since November 2011. The figure was in line
with expectations but stayed below the expansion threshold of
50, indicating continued contraction in activity.
Unease about Spain's situation as well as lacklustre Chinese
data pressured commodity currencies, with the Australian dollar
slipping about 0.3 percent to $1.0346, after hitting a
three-week low of $1.0327.