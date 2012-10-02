* Euro off highs, but still resilient
* Aussie smarting after rate-cut sting
* ECB policy meeting on Thursday next key event
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 3 The euro started trade on
Wednesday slightly on the back foot after Spain dented hopes
that it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian
dollar threw a fit on prospects of more domestic interest rate
cuts following Tuesday's easing.
The single currency was at $1.2917, having retreated
from a one-week high of $1.2968 after Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said a request for European aid was not imminent.
The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index edge
off a session low of 79.479. It was last down 0.1 percent at
79.748.
Still, the common currency remained well above a three-week
trough of $1.2804 plumbed on Monday. It appeared to be carving
out a trading range while markets wait for a move from Spain
that would trigger the European Central Bank's recently
announced bond-buying programme.
The market was also waiting for Spain's credit rating review
by Moody's, which said on Tuesday it would announce the results
some time this month. Spain stands to lose its investment grade
rating if Moody's decide to downgrade the country.
Traders said the resilience in the euro could partly be
attributed to buying against the Australian dollar, which fell
pretty much versus every other major currency.
Investors dumped the Aussie dollar after the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) on Tuesday cut its cash rate by 25 basis points
to 3.25 percent, the lowest in three years, and left the door
open for more easing.
In justifying the cut, the RBA said China's economic
slowdown, falling export prices and a high local dollar all
dimmed the economic outlook at home.
Further downside for the Aussie could be limited while the
Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are busy trying to
stimulate their own economies as well, diminishing the allure of
both the dollar and euro.
"The AUD is not going to fall much further while the
risk-friendly environment is in place but it remains a sell on
rallies tactically and vulnerable to any deterioration in
sentiment," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a client note.
The euro soared 1.2 percent on the Aussie to a 3-1/2 month
high of A$1.2603, putting more distance from a record
low around A$1.1597 plumbed two-months ago.
Against the greenback, the Aussie posted its biggest one-day
fall in more than two months, shedding nearly 1 percent to a low
of $1.0252. Investors also sold the Aussie against the
yen, driving it to a four-week low of 80.05 yen.
Australia's trade data due at 0130 GMT will be closely
watched to see if exports to China, its biggest trading partner,
had been hit by softer growth there.
In Europe, investors will get the latest reading on the
services sector of the region's major economies. Further signs
of weakness could add more pressure on the ECB to cut interest
rates on Thursday.
Still, officials have expressed enough concern about euro
zone inflation to convince financial markets they will hold off
another cut in interest rates, already at a record low of 0.75
percent.
"The ECB interest rate decision may instil a bearish outlook
for the euro as we anticipate President Mario Draghi to sound
more dovish this time around," said David Song, currency analyst
at DailyFX.
"The central bank head may now look to target the benchmark
interest rate in an effort to stem the downside risks
surrounding the region."