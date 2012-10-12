* Dollar up 0.1 pct on yen after US jobs data, Softbank news

* Euro steady after IMF backs giving Spain, Greece more time

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 12 The euro steadied on Friday after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen eased against the dollar after firm U.S. labour data.

Currency market participants will keep their eyes on equities, which remain weighed down by concerns about weak corporate earnings due to a slowdown in global growth.

The dollar was trading up 0.1 percent at 78.42 early on Friday, recovering from its lowest against the yen since Oct. 1 at 77.94 yen on Thursday. It was buoyed by data showing a sharp decline in initial U.S. jobless claims last week to the lowest level in more than four and a half years.

News that Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel which could at least be worth 1 trillion yen ($12.74 billion) also helped underpin the greenback against the yen, traders said.

Softbank might also be eyeing more deals which could potentially bring its purchases to more than 2 trillion yen, according to a Nikkei report.

"The mood towards the yen switched completely overnight, after the initial claims and Softbank news, which at least is not a yen-buying factor," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo. He added that the potential Softbank deal was so large that currency markets could be tapped for part of the financing.

He expected the dollar/yen to trade near 78.50 within a broader range of 78.30-78.60, with support around 78.25 yen.

The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2940, nearing the previous day's high of $1.2952 and off its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2825 also seen on Thursday. The single currency has kept above key technical support at its 200-day moving average.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she favored giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits because cutting too deeply, too fast would do more harm than good.

U.S. stocks were flat but European shares rose as an initial negative reaction to a widely expected downgrade of Spain's credit rating by Standard & Poor's was overtaken by views that the step would push debt-saddled Madrid to seek a bailout and contain the three-year euro zone debt crisis from spreading further.

If Spain asks for an external assistance, it will activate the European Central Bank's new scheme of buying bonds of struggling euro zone countries that ask for aid, aiming to drive their borrowing costs lower and ease the pain of their debt restructuring.

A similarly highly-indebted Italy met solid demand for its three-year bond auction on Thursday as investors assessed such implications from the S&P's credit rating cut on Spain.

"The euro has few factors to push it lower for now, so it will likely stabilise at current levels. The Australian dollar is basically a buy because of its relatively high yields. Markets generally look to be stable, seeking some direction from equities markets which appear to be top-heavy," Maeba said. The Aussie advanced slightly to $1.0270 as Asian equities inched higher. It hit $1.0294 on Thursday, its highest since Oct. 2.