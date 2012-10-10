* Dollar index hits highest since Oct. 1
* Euro eases to lowest vs dollar since same date
* Low expectations for U.S. earnings may open way for
positive surprise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 10 The dollar and the yen firmed on
Wednesday, as investors shied away from risk on concerns about
weak earnings in the United States due to a slowdown in global
growth.
Asian shares followed a drop on Wall Street overnight, when
technology stocks fell on brokerage downgrades of Intel and
other major companies, as worries mounted about third-quarter
U.S. earnings, which started on Tuesday.
"Currencies will generally take their cue from stocks ...
Markets overnight turned against risk and whether that will be
reversed will depend on how equities react to U.S. third-quarter
earnings results," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at
JPMorgan Chase.
"Expectations for U.S. earnings this time are not very high,
so markets may be more prone to positive surprises, such as
earnings meeting forecasts, as sentiment remains supported by
the latest quantitative easing."
The dollar index, measured against a basket of six
key currencies, rose 0.2 percent to its highest since Oct. 1,
pushing the euro to $1.28490, its lowest since the same date.
Against the yen, the euro eased 0.2 percent to 100.57 yen
. The Australian dollar, often used as a gauge
for investor risk appetite, inched down 0.2 percent to $1.0182
as Australian shares slipped 0.5 percent.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 78.20.
The International Monetary Fund cut global economic growth
forecasts for 2012 and 2013 on Tuesday, justifying the recent
round of central bank stimulus which aimed to give support to
the world's fragile economies.
"In both the U.S. and Europe, stock markets remain on edge.
The cut in IMF forecasts for growth across the globe in 2013
coincided with a drop, but it is worth noting that the IMF is
usually very conservative and cautious," said Mikayel Verdyan,
an analyst at Forex Club.
INVESTORS FRETTING
Uncertainty in the euro zone has weighed on sentiment and
capped the euro's upside, with investors fretting about when
Spain will request a bailout to help streamline its huge public
debts and when Greece will agree terms with its international
lenders for the next tranche of funds needed to keep the country
afloat.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the
European Parliament on Tuesday that there was no alternative to
continued budget cuts even as the euro zone economy faces a
long, uphill road to recovery and the bloc is still suffering
from a crisis of confidence.
Draghi also said the ECB's new bond-purchase programme for
troubled countries such as Spain would provide a backstop to
avoid "destructive scenarios" in the 17-country euro zone.
On Greece, Draghi said the country has made progress on
reforming its economy but has more work to do, while German
Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to keep
the debt-crippled nation inside Europe's single currency but
offered no concrete relief ahead of a new report on Greece's
reform progress due by next month.
Analysts say markets have become more resilient to negative
news from the euro zone after the ECB unveiled the bond buying
scheme in September, and that when Spain requests external
assistance, it could push the single currency higher.
Spanish government bond yields have stayed below critical
levels seen unsustainable since the ECB's bond buying scheme was
put in place, but lack of clear timing on a bailout nudged
10-year yields up 4.5 basis points to 5.78 percent
on Tuesday.