* Worries about upcoming earnings hurt risk sentiment
* Dollar index hits 1-month high
* Euro/dollar's break below 200-day could lead to technical
break in AUD/YEN
By Chikako Mogi and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 10 The euro dropped to its lowest
since the start of month against the d ollar and the yen on
Wednesday, as investors shied away from risk on concerns about
weak earnings in the United States due to a slowdown in global
growth.
Asian shares followed a drop on Wall Street overnight, when
technology stocks fell on brokerage downgrades of Intel and
other major companies, as worries mounted about third-quarter
U.S. earnings, which firms began reporting on Tuesday.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.2840, its lowest
since Oct 1 and coming close to an important technical support
of its 200-day average at $1.2822. Some traders say the market
is likely to test that level to trigger more stop-loss orders.
"If the 200-day average is broken, there will be selling
from model players. I feel the market is likely to test that
level," said Takahiro Suzuki, vice president of forex at Nomura
Securities.
Weak risk sentiment is likely to hurt growth-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar, which is also holding
near an important chart support against the yen. The Aussie wa s
quoted at 79 .75 yen, just above strong support around
79.50 yen.
Against the U.S. dollar, the Aussie fell 0.1 percent to
$1.0200, above its three-month low of $1.0149 hit on
Monday.
"If the euro breaks the 200-day average, then the Aussie/yen
is likely to test its important support, so it could cause a
cascade of market moves in many currency pairs," Nomura's Suzuki
added.
As the euro sagged, t he dollar index, measured
against a basket of six key currencies, rose t o one-month high
of 80.186, a gain of 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade.
The dollar was little changed against the yen at 78.26 yen
.
"Currencies will generally take their cue from stocks ...
Markets overnight turned against risk and whether that will be
reversed will depend on how equities react to U.S. third-quarter
earnings results," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at
JPMorgan Chase.
The International Monetary Fund cut global economic growth
forecasts for 2012 and 2013 on Tuesday, justifying the recent
round of central bank stimulus which aimed to give support to
the world's fragile economies.
"In both the U.S. and Europe, stock markets remain on edge.
The cut in IMF forecasts for growth across the globe in 2013
coincided with a drop, but it is worth noting that the IMF is
usually very conservative and cautious," said Mikayel Verdyan,
an analyst at Forex Club.
INVESTORS FRETTING
Uncertainty in the euro zone has weighed on sentiment and
capped the euro's upside, with investors fretting about when
Spain will request a bailout to help streamline its huge public
debts and when Greece will agree terms with its international
lenders for the next tranche of funds needed to keep the country
afloat.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the
European Parliament on Tuesday that there was no alternative to
continued budget cuts even as the euro zone economy faces a
long, uphill road to recovery and the bloc is still suffering
from a crisis of confidence.
Draghi also said the ECB's new bond-purchase programme for
troubled countries such as Spain would provide a backstop to
avoid "destructive scenarios" in the 17-country euro zone.
On Greece, Draghi said the country has made progress on
reforming its economy but has more work to do, while German
Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to keep
the debt-crippled nation inside Europe's single currency but
offered no concrete relief ahead of a new report on Greece's
reform progress due by next month.
Analysts say markets have become more resilient to negative
news from the euro zone after the ECB unveiled the bond buying
scheme in September, and that when Spain requests external
assistance, it could push the single currency higher.
Spanish government bond yields have stayed below critical
levels seen unsustainable since the ECB's bond buying scheme was
put in place, but lack of clear timing on a bailout nudged
10-year yields up 4.5 basis points to 5.78 percent
on Tuesday.