By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 11 The euro fell on Thursday as
uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects continued to spook
sentiment, which was also dented by a drop in share markets due
to worries about slowing global growth.
The euro slipped after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's
sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk status,
with a negative outlook reflecting significant risks including a
lack of clear direction in euro zone policies.
S&P's two-notch downgrade from BBB-plus follows an earlier
cut by Moody's Investors Service, which could sink Spain's
credit rating down to junk territory when it announces the
result of its review expected in coming weeks.
Spain is holding off on asking for external assistance,
which would if granted pave the way for the European Central
Bank to utilise its new scheme of buying bonds of struggling
euro zone states that ask for aid to help reduce their borrowing
costs.
Investors widely expect some kind of aid package for Spain,
which has also applied for a euro zone bank rescue, as the
prolonged recession deepens the government's fiscal deficits.
But the prospect that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy
will follow smaller peers - Greece, Portugal and Ireland - in
asking for lifelines by international lenders has instilled
uneasiness.
"Given that the S&P still kept Spain's investment grade, the
reaction was much more than expected, suggesting how players
would rather enter the market short than long the euro," said
Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo.
"The market was waiting for fresh news with some weight to
push the euro lower as the currency has remained quite resilient
to negative news recently," Tomita said.
The euro fell to its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2825
before recovering to trade down 0.1 percent at $1.2864. Traders
said some market players may want to test the single currency's
key technical support at its 200-day average of 1.2823, and the
Oct. 1 low of $1.28035.
Asian equities took a hit from an overnight
drop in global stock prices as the International Monetary Fund
and the World Bank earlier this week provided a grim outlook for
global growth in 2012 and 2013, with warnings about a slowdown
in China, the world's No. 2 economy and the top consumer of raw
materials.
"With U.S. stocks falling, and IMF and World Bank raising
alarms about the Chinese growth slowdown, market sentiment is
against risk - and growth-sensitive or high-yielding currencies
are prone to downside risks," said Yuji Saito, director of
foreign exchange at Credit Agricole in Tokyo.
JOBS DATA LIFTS AUSSIE
The euro's weakness was magnified by a rebound in another
risk-sensitive currency, the Australian dollar.
The Australian dollar reversed earlier losses and
climbed to its highest since Oct. 2 of $1.0288, after the
country's employment rose more than expected by a seasonally
adjusted 14,500 in September, while the jobless rate also rose
to 5.4 percent as more people joined the workforce.
The Aussie also regained against the yen to add 0.3 percent
to 80.12 yen from below 80 yen before the data.
"The Aussie is a risk currency, but there is an emerging
view recently that some investors may be preferring the
Australian dollar as a sort of reserve currency now that the
euro is clearly unstable. This may be one reason why the Aussie
has remained relatively resilient," said Tomita at State Street
Global Markets.
The euro fell about 0.5 percent against the Aussie at
A$1.2514, its lowest since Oct. 2, and was down 0.2
percent against the Japanese yen at 100.37 yen.
The Japanese currency's strength against an overall weak
euro capped dollar/yen, which eased 0.2 percent to 78.04 yen
, after touching 77.99 yen. But the pair's downside was
also seen limited.
Tomita said repeated remarks by Japanese authorities that a
strong yen is detrimental to the country's economy may turn
sentiment bearish towards the yen.
Saito said heightening risk-aversion could prompt
speculative plays on the safe-haven dollar/yen as the Group of
Seven finance chiefs meet on the sidelines of the IMF and the
World Bank meetings in Tokyo on Thursday.
The euro zone debt crisis, U.S. fiscal problems and a
slowdown in economic growth in China and other emerging
countries will likely dominate the G7 agenda.
"It's become clear ... that Japanese authorities want to
make the yen strength an issue and seem to be positioning the
issue of yen strengthening as an international development.
Since they are stressing willingness to support Europe, this may
see somewhat accepting stance from authorities abroad," said
Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.
The yuan hit an intraday high of 6.2781 versus the dollar
, its highest level since China set up the domestic
foreign exchange market in 1994, but there was little impact in
the broader currency market.