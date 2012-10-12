* Yen drops broadly after US jobs data, Softbank news also
weighs
* Aussie and other risk currencies rise as Asian equities
climb
* Euro rises after IMF backs giving Spain, Greece more time
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 12 The euro rose slightly on Friday
after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the
International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies
should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen fell
broadly as risk aversion eased.
Markets are stuck in ranges as investors continue to wait
for Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy gasping under
the weight of huge public deficit, to request a bailout and
activate the European Central Bank's new scheme aimed at easing
the refinancing pains of highly-indebted euro zone countries.
"Everyone is still waiting on Spain to request aid and for
the ECB to eventually start buying bonds. Until that really
happens it's hard to see (currencies) break decisively out of
current ranges," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX strategist for UBS in
Singapore.
"I would not read too much into any of the price action that
we've seen over the last 24 hours," Berry said, noting that
aside from some sharp moves in the dollar/yen, the rest is just
currency consolidation in current ranges.
The dollar traded up 0.2 percent at 78.44, recovering
from its lowest against the yen since Oct. 1 at 77.94 yen
on Thursday. It was buoyed by data showing a sharp decline in
initial U.S. jobless claims last week to the lowest level in
more than four and a half years.
News that Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp
may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel, in a
deal that could be worth at least 1 trillion yen ($12.74
billion, also helped underpin the greenback against the yen,
traders said.
Softbank might also be eyeing more deals which could
potentially bring its purchases to more than 2 trillion yen,
according to a Nikkei report.
"The mood towards the yen switched completely overnight,
after the initial claims and Softbank news, which at least is
not a yen-buying factor," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading
Japan for UBS in Tokyo. He added that the potential Softbank
deal was so large that currency markets could be tapped for part
of the financing.
He expected the dollar/yen to trade near 78.50 within a
broader range of 78.30-78.60, with support around 78.25 yen and
the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 78.70 serving as
resistance.
Traders also noted wariness about Japan's resolve to prevent
the yen's appreciation, with Japanese Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara saying on Friday he will discuss the pain a strong yen
is inflicting on Japanese exports when he meets U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and ECB President Mario Draghi
later on Friday.
EURO MARKS TIME
As currency market participants kept their eyes on equities,
a 0.5 percent rise in Asian stocks outside Japan
suggested easing risk-aversion and lifted growth and risk
sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar higher.
The Aussie rose 0.4 percent against the yen to
80.67 yen. The euro was also up 0.2 percent at 101.50
yen. The Aussie advanced 0.2 percent against the U.S.
dollar to $1.0282, below its highest since Oct. 2 of $1.0294
touched on Thursday.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2940, nearing
the previous day's high of $1.2952, recovering from a low of
$1.2825 that had been its weakest since Oct. 1. The single
currency has kept above key technical support at its 200-day
moving average.
The euro's rise and the recovery in riskier currencies
capped the dollar index, which is measured against a
basket of six key currencies.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she favored
giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their
budget deficits because cutting too deeply, too fast would do
more harm than good.
U.S. stocks were flat but European shares rose as an initial
negative reaction to a widely expected downgrade of Spain's
credit rating by Standard & Poor's was overtaken by views that
the step would push debt-saddled Madrid to seek a bailout and
contain the three-year euro zone debt crisis from spreading
further.