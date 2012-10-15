* Euro's slip stems from wait for Spain to request aid
* Stop-loss selling adds to euro's drop
* Aussie dips despite China export rebound
By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 15 The euro slipped against
the dollar on Monday, with stop-loss selling adding to its drop,
as traders awaited clarity on when Spain would request a bailout
to shore up its battered finances.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2899 and dipped to a
low of $1.2891 at one point. One trader said some stop-loss
selling in the euro kicked in at levels below $1.2900.
Uncertainty about when Madrid would seek financial aid has
kept the euro trapped in a range roughly between $1.2800 and
$1.3100 since mid-September, when its rally to a high of $1.3173
ran out of steam.
"The euro will likely be capped for now because that is
unlikely to happen soon before Spanish regional elections (on
Oct. 21)," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, referring to a possible aid
request by Spain.
Traders said there was some disappointment that Spain did
not ask for financial aid over the weekend, although others said
an attempt by short-term speculators to trigger stop-loss
selling may have played a bigger role in the euro's latest drop.
However, traders added that euro sellers were likely to
close their positions fairly quickly, as many market players
expect Madrid to eventually ask for help. One major support for
the euro comes in near $1.2825, its 200-day moving average.
A formal request by Spain for a bailout is widely seen as
being positive for the euro, as it would open the way for the
European Central Bank to activate its bond-buying programme and
help bring down Spanish borrowing costs.
Euro zone officials have said that Spain could ask for
financial aid from the euro zone next month.
The dollar pushed higher while commodity currencies
retreated, with the Australian dollar falling 0.3 percent to
$1.0216.
"There doesn't seem to be a very clear reason, but there is
a risk-off mood in the market," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior
global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
in Singapore.
Weakness in Asian equities underscored the
cautious market sentiment, he said.
"But it's not as if such moves are really picking up a head
of steam," Okagawa added.
Data over the weekend showed China's exports grew at roughly
twice the rate expected in September, while imports also
improved, raising hopes that measures to spur growth in the
world's second biggest economy are working.
"The better-than-expected upswing in Chinese exports follows
similar outcomes for Taiwan and Korea and may be consistent with
a bottoming in global manufacturing PMIs in suggesting a
possible stabilisation or improvement in global growth," said
Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.
Chinese inflation data released on Monday was in line with
market expectations and had little impact on the Australian
dollar, which is sensitive to the number as China is Australia's
biggest export market.
The U.S. dollar, which tends to rise when investor appetite
for risky assets falters, held firm. The dollar index, a gauge
of the dollar's value against a basket of major currencies,
edged up 0.4 percent to 79.946.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 78.46 yen.