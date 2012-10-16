* Dollar tests Ichimoku cloud top, key trendline resistance

* U.S. retail sales firm for two months in a row

* Yen undermined by BOJ easing speculation, Softbank deal

* Euro remains in limbo due to uncertainty over Spain

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 16 The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen on Tuesday, and looked set to tackle key resistance levels after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger-than-expected.

That added to positive sentiment for the greenback which has been supported by the Softbank-Sprint deal and speculation of more easing from the Bank of Japan.

"Dollar/yen is near sensitive levels. Speculative accounts are trying to test the upside now," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The dollar rose to a one-week high of 78.856 yen on Monday and traded at 78.74 yen in early Asian trade.

Although many traders expect its 77-79 yen trading range to persist, a substantial break above its Ichimoku cloud top, which lies at 78.90 on Tuesday and Wednesday, could be seen as one of the strongest bullish signs for the pair in many months.

In addition, the trendline connecting its April peak of 81.78 and September peak of 79.22 comes in around 78.80, and a clear break of that level would enhance optimistism about prospects for the dollar.

The rise in U.S. retail sales in September followed solid sales in August and pointed to the resilient U.S. domestic demand despite worries about a global economic slowdown.

Japanese mobile operator Softbank's $20 billion purchase of U.S. third-largest wireless company Sprint Nextel, the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Japanese firm, has also encouraged dollar buying or at least discouraged yen buying.

But the yen could be resilient due to worries over global growth as it tends to rise at times of economic stress due to Japan's net credit status. Concern over the U.S. fiscal cliff is increasingly in focus as the U.S. Presidential election is just three weeks away.

The euro, still in limbo due to uncertainty over Spain, rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade to 102.17 yen.

Against the dollar, the euro traded at $1.2968, up slightly from late U.S. levels after volatile Monday trade took it to $1.2979.

Traders say the common currency, which has fluctuated around $1.28-1.30 in the past few weeks after hitting a four-month high of $1.31729 last month, may not trade out of this range until they get clearer picture on Spain.

While expectations that Madrid will eventually seek a rescue package have discouraged speculators from betting against the euro aggressively, hopes that it will do so at a European Union summit later this week have dimmed.

Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid from next month. The request would probably be dealt with alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package.

The Australian dollar edged up slightly to $1.0267, though it is still below last week's high of $1.0294, with the market's immediate focus on the minutes of Reserve Bank of Australia's last policy meeting at 0030 GMT.