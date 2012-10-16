* Dollar tests resistance at Ichimoku cloud top
* U.S. retail sales firm for two months in a row
* Yen undermined by BOJ easing speculation, Softbank deal
* Euro in limbo due to uncertainty over Spain, Greece
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 16 The dollar hit a one-month high
against the yen on Tuesday and tested a key resistance level
after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger than expected.
That added to positive sentiment for the U.S. currency which
has been supported by the Softbank-Sprint deal and speculation
of more easing from the Bank of Japan.
"Dollar/yen is near sensitive levels. Speculative accounts
are trying to test the upside now," said Teppei Ino, currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.88 yen. Earlier, it
rose to as high as 78.91 yen on trading platform EBS, the
dollar's highest level since Sept. 19.
Although many traders expect the dollar's 77-79 yen trading
range to persist, a substantial break above its Ichimoku cloud
top, which now lies at 78.90, could be seen as one of the
strongest bullish signs for the pair in many months.
The rise in U.S. retail sales in September followed solid
sales in August and pointed to resilient U.S. domestic demand
despite worries about a global economic slowdown.
"There seems to be pressure piling on the Bank of Japan to
take action later this month. People are expecting more stimulus
from the BOJ," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general
manager of market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
referring to the bank's policy meeting on Oct. 30.
Japanese mobile operator Softbank's $20 billion purchase of
U.S. third-largest wireless company Sprint Nextel, the
largest foreign acquisition ever by a Japanese firm, has also
encouraged dollar buying or at least discouraged yen
buying.
But the yen could be resilient due to worries over global
growth as it tends to rise at times of economic stress due to
Japan's net creditor status. Concern over the U.S. fiscal cliff
is increasingly in focus as the U.S. Presidential election is
just three weeks away.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 102.25 yen but was
still in limbo against the dollar due to uncertainty over Spain.
The single currency traded at $1.2962, up 0.1 percent
from late U.S. levels.
Traders say the euro, which has fluctuated around $1.28-1.30
in the past few weeks after hitting a four-month high of
$1.31729 last month, may not trade out of this range until they
get a clearer picture on Spain.
While expectations that Madrid will eventually seek a rescue
package have discouraged speculators from betting against the
euro aggressively, hopes that it will do so at a European Union
summit later this week have dimmed.
Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid
from next month. The request would probably be dealt with
alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for
Cyprus in one big package.
As for Greece, traders were equally clueless on where the
austerity discussions between the country and its international
lenders are going.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday that Greece
will conclude the talks to continue receiving the bailout funds
it needs but officials said the talks would most likely not be
finished by Thursday's EU summit.
Euro zone officials are also considering new ways to reduce
Greece's huge debts because delays to reforms by Athens and
continued recession have put the target of a debt to GDP ratio
of 120 percent by 2020 out of reach.
The Australian dollar rose 0.1 percent to $1.0266,
but still remained below last week's high of $1.0294, showing
muted response to the minutes from the Australian central bank's
last policy meeting.