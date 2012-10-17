* Euro holds near one-month high vs USD; AUD at 2-1/2-wk
highs
* Dollar reaches its best level in a month on yen
* Risk sentiment still buoyed, but hinges on Chinese data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 18 The euro and Australian dollar
hovered at multi-week highs on Thursday, but could see a setback
in their two-day rally if a slew of economic reports on China
renew worries about the health of the world's second biggest
economy.
Due around 0200 GMT, the data is expected to show China's
economy likely slowed for a seventh straight quarter, missing
the government's target for the first time since the depths of
the global financial crisis.
But any upside surprises could see investors take on even
more risk. The market is already buoyed by talk of a credit line
for Spain and Moody's decision to maintain the country's
investment grade rating for now.
The euro stood at $1.3116, having risen about 0.5
percent on Wednesday to as far as $1.3140 -- a high not seen
since mid-September. Initial resistance is pegged at the Sept.
17 peak around $1.3173, followed by the May high of $1.3284.
"The EURUSD has made significant headway in the past two
days, climbing over 200-pips since the close on Tuesday and now
within reach of the post-QE3 announcement high of 1.3170/75,"
said Christopher Vecchio, Currency Analyst at DailyFX.
"The rally, in no small part, has been fuelled by hopes for
a Spanish bailout."
Markets are also keeping an eye on Thursday's bond sale by
Spain, which is looking to raise up to 4.5 billion euros in the
debt market.
A two-day summit of euro zone leaders starting Thursday will
be closely watched as well. Officials will debate steps towards
a single banking supervisor and proposals for closer euro zone
integration. However, market expectations for any major
announcements are low.
Investors also snapped up the Australian dollar,
driving the commodity currency to a 2-1/2 week high of $1.0389,
taking total gains in the past two sessions to 1.3 percent.
Having survived a fall to $1.0145 earlier this month, the
recent rally could see the Aussie retest $1.0500 and even the
September peak of $1.0624.
Further supporting risk appetite, U.S. data on Wednesday
showed groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction.
These developments saw the market give safe haven
currencies, including the U.S. dollar and yen, a wide berth.
The dollar index fell to 79.068, having touched a
one-month trough of 78.935. It is now within striking distance
of the Sept. 14 low of 78.601. A break there would take the
index back to lows not seen since February.
Against the yen though, the dollar rose to a one-month high
of 79.11. Traders said a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury
yields on the back of the upbeat housing data helped make the
dollar more attractive versus the yen.
"The broad USD is battling between its use as a funding
currency to invest in emerging markets, and a rise in its value
linked to higher yields and growth expectations. For now this
translates into a higher USD/JPY as the most yield sensitive
currency," analysts at Societe General wrote in a client note.