* Fall in Spanish bond yields augurs well for Thurs debt auction

* Surprise strength in U.S. housing data aids risk appetite

* China growth, other data in line with or above f'casts

* Dollar reaches its best level in a month on yen

By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 18 The euro held near a one-month high against the dollar as a fall in Spanish bond yields, strong U.S. housing data and hopes for a year-end rebound in China boosted optimism on the global economy.

Rising risk sentiment and a subsequent jump in U.S. bond yields also helped to push the dollar to a one-month high against the yen, which has been also under pressure from expectations the Bank of Japan will make new stimulus moves.

The euro stood at $1.3107, little changed on the day, after having risen about 0.5 percent on Wednesday to as far as $1.3140 -- a high not seen since mid-September.

Against the yen, the euro rose to 103.850 yen on Thursday, almost matching a four-month peak of 103.858 hit in September.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed groundbreakings for U.S. homes surged in September at their fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing sector's budding recovery is gaining traction.

In Europe, Spanish bond yield fell to seven-month lows, auguring well for Thursday's bond sale by Spain, which is looking to raise up to 4.5 billion euros in the debt market.

A two-day summit of euro zone leaders starting Thursday will be closely watched, though market expectations for any major announcements are low as officials are expected to debate steps towards a single banking supervisor and proposals for closer euro zone integration.

A series of data from China published on Thursday were either in line with or better than expectations, keeping investors risk appetite intact. Growth in the third quarter was 7.4 percent from a year earlier, right in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

"Some of the China numbers were pretty strong so financial markets may welcome these numbers," Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Trust Bank.

A DOUBLE-TOP?

The euro could test its Sept. 17 peak around $1.3173, as the currency draws support from hopes that Spain will seek financial aid to lower its borrowing costs.

But some warn of a risk the single currency will peak there, forming a double top formation and entering a fresh bear trend given the euro zone's weak economic fundamentals and lack of a scenario in which growth is spurred in crisis-hit countries.

"From now on, there's risk we will see more political backlash against austerity steps," said Koichi Takamatsu, forex manager at Nomura Securities.

After the euro's recent advance, the dollar index was near a one-month trough of 78.935 hit on Wednesday, standing at 79.06.

It is now within striking distance of the Sept. 14 low of 78.601. A break there would take the index back to lows not seen since February.

Against the yen, though, the dollar rose to a one-month high of 79.11. Traders said a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields on the back of the upbeat housing data helped make the dollar more attractive versus the yen.

U.S. 10-year bond yields shot up to a one-month high above 1.80 percent on Wednesday.

Another reason often cited for the yen's fall was expectations the Bank of Japan will ease policy at the end of this month.

But Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at Citibank in Tokyo, said the yen's weakness is more to do with concerns that Japan's exports may suffer due to a sharp fall in sales in China after a territorial row between the two countries.

"The BOJ's easing has been viewed as a done deal and it's not clear whether its easing will have any impact. Rather I think the market is pricing in a possible fall in Japan's exports," he said.

The dollar has extended its rally against the yen into sixth day, for a total gain of 1.2 percent, and in a major bullish sign, it has broken above its Ichimoku cloud top .

Still, traders said the U.S. currency is likely to face an uphill battle above 79 yen, where Japanese exporters have some dollars to sell.

Investors also snapped up the Australian dollar, driving the commodity currency to a 2-1/2 week high of $1.0396.

After the Aussie survived a fall to a three-month low of $1.0149 earlier this month, the recent rally had it tackling resistance at $1.0387, a 50 percent retracement of its decline from a mid-September peak of $1.0625.

A clear break there could see the Aussie retest $1.0443, a 61.8 percent retracement of the same fall.