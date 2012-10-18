* USD holds near two-month highs vs yen
* Dollar index bounces off one-month lows
* Google drama prompts some profit taking
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 19 The yen plumbed five-month lows
on the euro and a two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as
investors grew confident the Bank of Japan would ease further
next week, making the yen more attractive as a funding currency
for carry trades.
A slew of reports quoting sources saying the central bank
would consider taking action at its Oct. 30 policy meeting
encouraged speculators to trim long yen positions.
That lifted the euro to 104.15 yen, a gain of 2
percent for the week, while the dollar bought 79.31 yen,
not far off a peak of 79.47 set Thursday.
The dollar index bounced off a one-month low against
a basket of major currencies as the euro backtracked to $1.3072
, from Thursday's high around $1.3129.
The dip was a small setback for the common currency which
had looked set to retest last month's peak of $1.3173. A break
there would take it to highs not seen since early May.
"Our survey of EUR/USD positioning suggests a market betting
on a wide range trading environment strategically, while
tactically looking to sell EUR/USD on rallies," Societe Generale
strategist Sebastien Galy wrote in a client note.
"Looking at the strategic supply and demand of EUR/USD, the
market should break down above 1.35 and below 1.10."
The generally firmer greenback also saw the Australian
dollar fall to $1.0372, from a near three-week peak of
$1.0412.
Sentiment had been briefly shaken on Thursday after earnings
from Google fell well short of expectations. Adding to
the drama, the results were prematurely released during the
trading session and caused Google stocks to plummet some 9
percent before a trading halt was triggered.
That gave the forex market an excuse to take profits in the
euro and commodity currencies that have rallied this week on
talk of a credit line for Spain and on Moody's decision to
maintain the country's investment grade rating for now.
Thursday's batch of Chinese data, which offered hopes the
slowdown in the world's second biggest economy was stabilising,
and a successful bond sale in Spain had little lasting impact on
markets.
Still, the euro was on track to end the week up nearly 1
percent against the dollar and almost 2 percent higher on the
yen.
The Aussie dollar was also looked set to finish the trading
week boasting gains of over 1 percent versus the greenback and
more than 2 percent against the yen.
The market's immediate attention is on the outcome of a
summit of euro zone leaders. A French source told Reuters a deal
had been agreed on a legal framework for a banking union which
would allow the direct recapitalisation of banks early next year
The text of draft conclusions of the summit said European
Union leaders have agreed to complete the legal work on setting
up a single bank supervisor for financial institutions in the
euro zone by the end of the year. Implementation of the plan
would be gradual over 2013.