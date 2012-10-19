* Euro off 1-month high, no reaction to EU summit
* Google drama prompts some profit-taking
* Yen pressured by BOJ easing expectations
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 19 The euro hovered below one-month
high against the dollar on Friday, looking for a fresh impetus
to retest last's month peak while the yen wobbled near a
two-month trough against the dollar as speculators bet on
another stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
The euro showed virtually no response to the European summit
meeting, where leaders made some progress towards establishing a
single banking supervisor for the currency bloc but, as
expected, talked little about its immediate plans for Spain and
Greece.
The euro stood almost unchanged from late U.S. levels at
$1.3067, off Wednesday's one-month high of $1.3140.
The dip was a small setback for the common currency, which
had looked set to retest last month's peak of $1.3173. A break
there would take it to highs not seen since early May.
Sentiment had been briefly shaken on Thursday after earnings
from Google fell well short of expectations. Adding to
the drama, the results were prematurely released during the
trading session and caused Google stocks to plummet some 9
percent before a trading halt was triggered.
That gave the forex market a reason to take profits in the
euro and commodity currencies that have rallied this week on
talk of a credit line for Spain and on Moody's decision to
maintain the country's investment grade rating for now.
"Our survey of EUR/USD positioning suggests a market betting
on a wide range trading environment strategically, while
tactically looking to sell EUR/USD on rallies," Societe Generale
strategist Sebastien Galy wrote in a client note.
The EU summit was hardly a boon to the euro, with traders
still confused about exactly what the summiteers agreed.
Earlier, a French source said direct recapitalisation of
troubled banks by the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund
could begin in the first quarter of 2013, but a German
government source said it was unlikely.
Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities,
also said the euro's fair value based on its correlation with
German business sentiment would be below $1.30.
"The euro has been bought lately on euphoria over the Fed's
QE3 and the ECB's bond buying plan and so on. But the German
economy, which is the engine of the euro zone, is weakening and
further rise in the euro would be out of sync with economic
fundamentals," he said.
Still, the euro was on track to end the week up nearly 1
percent against the dollar and almost 2 percent higher on the
yen as investors have further unwound short positions in the
euro they had taken in fear of a break-up of the euro zone.
But easing worries over the euro zone and some recent strong
U.S. data readings has helped to keep the yen near five-month
lows on the euro and a two-month trough on the dollar.
The dollar traded at 79.33 yen, flat from late U.S.
levels but near two-month high of 79.47 yen set on Thursday
while the euro fetched 103.67 yen, near Thursday's
five-month high of 104.145 yen.
Speculators were recently selling the yen on expectations
that the Bank of Japan will take another easing step at its next
policy meeting on Oct. 30, following up on its easing last
month.
But the dollar's advance is likely to slow above the current
levels, as Japanese exporters are waiting to sell. Its immediate
resistance is seen at 79.66 yen, its August peak.