* Euro off 1-month high, no reaction to EU summit
* Google drama prompts some profit-taking
* Yen pressured by BOJ easing expectations
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 19 The euro hovered below its
one-month high against the dollar on Friday having been left
unmoved by the European summit, while the yen wobbled near a
two-month low against the dollar as speculation mounted over the
possibility that the Bank of Japan will take fresh stimulus
measures.
European leaders, meeting on Thursday in Brussels, made some
progress towards establishing a single banking supervisor for
the currency bloc, but, as expected, talked little about
immediate plans for debt-ridden problem members, Spain and
Greece.
The euro stood almost unchanged from late U.S. levels at
$1.3074, off Wednesday's one-month high of $1.3140.
The dip was a small setback for the common currency, and
some traders expected the euro to test last month's peak of
$1.3173 again soon. Breaking above that level would take the
euro to highs unseen since early May.
"It seems like investors are coming back to the euro zone
(bonds). There's a sense of ease that the European Central Bank
will buy and support the market," said a trader at a European
bank.
Sentiment had been briefly shaken on Thursday after earnings
from Google fell well short of expectations. Adding to
the drama, the results were prematurely released during the
trading session and caused Google stocks to plummet some 9
percent before a trading halt was triggered.
That gave investors cause for a shift against risk, which
led to profit-taking against the euro and commodity currencies
that rallied this week on talk of a credit line for Madrid and
on Moody's decision to leave Spain with its investment grade
rating for now.
"Our survey of EUR/USD positioning suggests a market betting
on a wide range trading environment strategically, while
tactically looking to sell EUR/USD on rallies," Societe Generale
strategist Sebastien Galy wrote in a client note.
The EU summit was hardly helped the euro, with traders
confused over what had been agreed.
Earlier, a French source said direct recapitalisation of
troubled banks by the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund
could begin in the first quarter of 2013, but a German
government source said it was unlikely.
END OF EUPHORIA?
Some strategists think the euro's rally since late July has
made the currency a bit expensive given the euro zone's dire
economic outlook.
Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities,
reckoned the euro's fair value was below $1.30 given signs of
weakness in the German economy.
"The euro has been bought lately on euphoria over the Fed's
QE3 and the ECB's bond buying plan and so on. But the German
economy, which is the engine of the euro zone, is weakening and
further rise in the euro would be out of sync with economic
fundamentals," he said.
Still, the euro was on track to end the week up nearly 1
percent against the dollar and almost 2 percent higher on the
yen as investors have further unwound short positions in the
euro that they had taken on fears that the euro zone could break
up.
Easing worries over the euro zone and some recent strong
U.S. data readings has helped to keep the yen near five-month
lows on the euro and a two-month trough on the dollar.
The dollar traded at 79.34 yen, flat against late
U.S. levels but near a two-month high of 79.47 yen set on
Thursday, while the euro fetched 103.67 yen, near
Thursday's five-month high of 104.145 yen.
Speculators recently sold the yen on expectations that the
Bank of Japan will take another easing step at its next policy
meeting on Oct. 30, following up on its easing last month.
But the dollar's advance is likely to slow as Japanese
exporters are waiting to sell, and immediate resistance is seen
at 79.66 yen, its August peak.
The Australian dollar was steady at $1.0365, having
hit a three-week high of $1.0415 on Thursday.
The British pound stood near four-month low against the euro
ahead of public sector borrowing data. A weak reading could
intensify worries about Britain's widening budget deficit and
the risk of a downgrade to its AAA rating.
The euro stood at 81.40 pence, a whisper away
from Thursday's four-month high of 81.475 and near its June peak
of 81.63.