* Euro steadies after Spanish regional election
* Uncertainty remains if/when Spain will request bailout,
capping euro
* Canadian dollar hits 2-month low on BoC expectations
* Yen hits 2-month low on BOJ easing hopes, 200-day average
broken
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 22 The euro crept up on Monday
after Spain's prime minister won a boost for his austerity drive
with a regional election victory while yen slid to a two-month
low against the dollar on expectations of more stimulus from the
Bank of Japan.
The Canadian dollar made a rare big retreat in Asia trade to
hit a two-month low on expectations that the central bank may
drop its hawkish tone following tame inflation data.
The euro stabilised around $1.3048, up about 0.2
percent from late U.S. levels, helped by Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's victory in his home region of Galicia on Sunday, which
was seen as removing a hurdle for Madrid to apply for
international aid.
The euro had fallen for two days late last week from a
one-month peak of $1.3140 after Spain made no moves to seek help
at a European Union summit.
Uncertainty over when Spain would request a bailout to drive
down the cost of its borrowings remained, and traders expect the
euro to stay in a range. Some analysts said the euro has limited
chance of breaking above its September high of $1.31729.
"The euro will likely be peaking out around $1.32. There
will remain uncertainty on Spain's bailout request. And if it
does, the market may think that the euro will have run out of
euro-positive factors," said Minori Uchida, chief forex analyst
at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
COUNTING ON EASING
The yen slipped to fresh two-month low against the dollar
on growing expectations of more policy stimulus from the Bank of
Japan when it meets next week.
The dollar rose to 79.60 yen, about 0.4 percent above
its late U.S. levels last week, having clearly broken above its
200-day moving average, at 79.43 on Monday.
Japan's exports tumbled sharply as China-bound trade stalled
following the two countries' diplomatic spat while manufacturer
sentiment hit its gloomiest since early 2010, piling the
pressure on the Bank of Japan.
Some analysts, however, remained sceptical that the BOJ will
deliver any major action at its Oct. 30 meeting and warned about
holding long dollar/yen positions.
"There is a lot of hope there that they will do something
big. History is sadly a poor lead and it would be prudent to
pare down these long USDJPY positions early and maintain a
strategy of buying on dips," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe Generale.
The Canadian dollar was another big loser, sliding to a
two-month low as the market positioned for a more dovish tone
from the Bank of Canada at its rate setting meeting on Tuesday.
Data on Friday showed the country's September inflation at a
low of 1.2 percent, providing little justification for the
central bank to maintain a hawkish position.
The currency was not helped after Ottawa's surprise decision
to block Malaysian state oil firm Petronas' bid for Canadian gas
producer Progress Energy Resources, throwing a much
larger Chinese deal in the Canadian resource sector into
question.
In addition, the latest weekly data from U.S. financial
watchdog showed speculators' net long positions in the Canadian
dollar are the biggest among major currencies, at about 9.5
billion U.S. dollars, leaving the Canadian unit vulnerable to
profit-taking.
The U.S. dollar rose to as high as C$0.9949,
matching its high in late August.
The Australian dollar also stayed on the back foot after the
government reaffirmed its commitment to deliver a budget
surplus, reinforcing views that a more frugal public sector will
give the central bank reason to cut interest rates further.
In its mid-year update, the government announced A$16.4
billion ($17 billion) in new savings and tax measures over four
years to protect a wafer-thin budget surplus for 2012/13.
The Aussie stood at $1.0325, flat from late U.S.
levels.