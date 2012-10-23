* Yen extends recent losses on expectations for BOJ easing
* Dollar/yen hits 3-mth high, euro/yen sets 5-mth peak
* Sources say BOJ leaning toward easing policy next week
* Dollar/yen may head toward 82 yen by year-end -trader
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 The yen hit a three-month low
against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on
Tuesday, pressured by expectations that the Bank of Japan will
further loosen monetary conditions to help the export-reliant
economy face a global slowdown.
Earlier, the dollar rose to as high as 80.02 yen on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since early July. The dollar
later trimmed its gains and last stood at 79.85 yen, down 0.1
percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.
The Bank of Japan is leaning toward easing monetary policy
again at its Oct. 30 policy meeting, according to sources
familiar with its thinking, with policymakers discussing
additional steps that could come together with a further
increase in its asset buying scheme.
While the dollar could face some profit-taking and offers
from Japanese exporters at levels above 80.00 yen, it will
probably find support at levels near 79.50 yen in the near term,
said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
"Yen-selling versus the dollar will probably continue ahead
of the BOJ (meeting) and while the dollar might see a slight
pullback afterwards, I think this trend will persist," Maeba
said, adding that the dollar may rise toward 82 yen by year-end.
The dollar's rise versus the yen, however, may lose steam
if the BOJ were to hold off from monetary easing, he said,
adding that the dollar may initially fall to the 79.00 yen to
79.50 yen area in that case and could drop further from there.
The balance of flows in the foreign exchange market now seem
supportive of the dollar against the yen, given that Japan's
trade balance has been in a deficit, and also due to the
potential for yen-selling flows related to Japanese firms'
overseas investment, Maeba added.
YEN FALLS BROADLY
News earlier this month of Japanese mobile operator Softbank
Corp's $20 billion deal to buy U.S. wireless carrier Sprint
Nextel Corp, has refocused attention on Japanese firms' interest
in overseas acquisitions and been viewed as a supportive factor
for the dollar versus the yen.
A likely pick-up in U.S. economic growth toward the year-end
and receding worries about a worsening of the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis also bode ill for the yen, said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief FX strategist, Japan for Barclays in Tokyo.
"BOJ easing expectations are on the rise, but there are also
factors related to the United States as well as an overall
improvement in the market's risk sentiment," said Yamamoto, who
sees the dollar rising to 83 yen toward the end of the year.
The dollar's rise versus the yen has gained steam over the
past week after breaching resistance levels on technical charts.
The dollar faces more resistance at its late June high of
80.63 yen, while support comes in near 79.45 yen, its 200-day
moving average, said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo
Capital Markets in Singapore.
The yen, a safe haven currency that tends to ease when
investors' risk appetite improves, hit a five-month low against
the euro and a one-month trough versus the Australian
dollar.
The euro rose as high as 104.59 yen, its strongest level
versus the Japanese currency since early May. The euro later
trimmed its gains and last changed hands at 104.22 yen, down 0.2
percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.
Against the dollar, the euro eased 0.1 percent from late
U.S. trade on Monday to $1.3053, staying below a
one-month high of $1.3140 set last week.
Expectations that Spain will apply for a bailout, prompting
the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, have helped
support the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the
timing of such a move has helped to limit its gains.