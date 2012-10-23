* Wall St selloff, Moody's action hit risk appetite
* Euro & AUD suffer falls, CAD helped by less dovish BOC
* HSBC's flash China PMI data, Australia CPI in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 24 The euro and Australian dollar
wallowed at one-week lows on Wednesday, having suffered a
setback overnight after disappointing earnings from U.S. firms
fuelled risk aversion.
Traders said the market was likely to stay cautious in the
lead up to HSBC's latest report on China's manufacturing sector
due around 0145 GMT. Any downside surprise could further rattle
the market. Conversely, signs that China's slowdown has
stabilised could see a return of risk appetite.
The euro was at $1.2985, having fallen as low as
$1.2952, pulling back from last week's high of $1.3140. Still,
it remained well above this month's trough around $1.2804.
"The poor earnings season has contributed to heightened
concerns about global growth prospects, while questions remain
as to whether Spain will request a bailout," Bricklin Dwyer, an
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
Further dampening sentiment, Moody's downgraded the credit
rating of five Spanish regions, prompting a selloff in the
country's bonds.
Comments from European Central Bank officials about the
bank's new bond-buying programme also gave markets little
comfort.
ECB member Yves Mersch said the bank will stick to risk
management principles when implementing the programme, while
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB will stop
buying bonds of countries that do not meet conditions of the
intervention.
The euro's decline saw the dollar index bounce 0.5
percent to a near two-week high. The safe-haven yen outperformed
the greenback, which eased to 79.86, from three-month
highs above 80.00.
In any case, Tuesday's development saw investors dump
riskier assets, sending U.S. stocks down 1.4 percent. In
the foreign exchange market, commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar bore the brunt of the sentiment turn.
The Aussie shed more than 0.5 percent to a low of $1.0230
, and last traded at $1.0264. It has retraced about 61.8
percent of its rally from $1.0145 to $1.0412 earlier in the
month.
Key for the Aussie dollar is local third-quarter inflation
data due at 0030 GMT. Forecasts are for another benign reading
on underlying inflation which would underpin expectations for a
follow-up interest rate cut next month.
Interbank futures already imply a two-in-three
chance of a quarter point cut to the 3.25 percent cash rate
at the Reserve Bank of Australia's Nov. 6 policy meeting.
The one notable stand-out was the Canadian dollar,
which actually rose broadly after the Bank of Canada surprised
markets by leaning towards higher interest rates and issuing a
fairly upbeat outlook on growth.
Markets had been primed for milder language after a speech
by Governor Mark Carney last week was seen as decidedly more
dovish.
The U.S. dollar fell to C$0.9924 from two-month
highs of C$0.9976. The Aussie dipped to C$1.0184,
retreating from a two-month high of C$1.0286 set on Monday.