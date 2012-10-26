* BOJ seen easing at next Tuesday's policy meeting
* Rebound in UK growth helps push sterling higher
* U.S. Q3 GDP later Friday seen as next event risk
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 26 The recently-battered yen
got a respite in Asian trading after hitting a four-month low
against the dollar early Friday, but it was still on track for a
second week of losses as markets geared up for the Bank of Japan
to ease policy next week.
A rebound in UK growth helped shore up sterling, while
commodity currencies such as the Aussie steadied after facing
pressure from lacklustre results from Apple, which
reduced risk appetites.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 80.13 yen after
rising as high as 80.38 yen early in the session. A break of its
June peak of 80.63 yen would take it back to highs not seen
since April 27. The greenback has gained more than 1 percent so
far this week, adding to last week's 1.1 percent gain.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 103.79 yen,
after hitting a five-month peak of 104.59 yen on Tuesday. It was
still poised to end the week higher, following a 1.7 percent
rally in the previous week.
"The yen has weakened on expectations of BOJ easing next
week, but many are wondering if the old adage, 'buy the rumour,
sell the fact' will hold true, and whether the dollar's gains
will last," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"Looking at the very short term, we see yen weakness because
it is about what the BOJ is going to do, but after that, it's
about what will the government do, and about macroeconomic
factors -- in the medium term, these factors are going to matter
more, and the trend is not so clear," he said.
The BOJ is expected to ease monetary policy at its meeting
on Tuesday, by expanding asset purchases. and it may make a
stronger commitment to continue pumping cash until its 1 percent
inflation target is attained.
Japanese inflation data reinforced expectations for the BOJ
to ease, with nationwide core consumer prices falling for the
fifth straight month in the year to September.
Lawmakers have kept steady pressure on the BOJ to do more to
support the economy. Japan's cabinet approved a 422.6 billion
yen ($5.3 billion) economic stimulus package of subsidies and
tax grants on Friday that will tap budget reserves to avoid
selling new debt.
UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK
After drifting lower for much of this week, the euro looked
set to finish weaker, its outlook clouded by uncertainty about
when Spain will request a bailout and trigger the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
The single currency was slightly higher, up 0.1 percent at
$1.2948, but well off its Oct. 17 high of $1.3140. The
euro was seen as hemmed in a $1.2800/1.3200 range until Spain
asks for aid, traders said.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6128 after
jumping on Thursday from two-week lows of $1.5914 after Britain
posted its strongest growth in five years in the third quarter,
thanks in part to a lift from hosting the Olympics.
The growth data prompted markets to reassess the chances of
more stimulus from its central bank, which helped drive the
pound higher.
The market's next key focus is the advanced reading of U.S.
third-quarter gross domestic product due later on Friday. The
annualised rate of growth in the world's largest economy is seen
at 1.9 percent, picking up from an anaemic 1.3 percent pace.
The Australian dollar was on track to end the week higher,
in part due to local events such as a higher-than-expected
reading of Australian inflation earlier in the week.
The Aussie last traded down slightly at $1.0340,
having survived yet another downside test to $1.0230 this week.