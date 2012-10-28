* Yen steadier after a short-covering rally Friday
* Upside seen capped as BOJ meeting nears
* BOJ expected to ease on Tuesday, but could disappoint
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 29 The yen got off to a steady start
on Monday, having rallied late last week as markets cut bearish
positions amid talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as
expected at its looming policy meeting.
Under intense political pressure, the BOJ is likely to
expand its asset-purchase programme by at least 10 trillion yen
($125.69 billion) on Tuesday in a bid to spur an economy
teetering on the verge of recession.
The dollar bought 79.63 yen, little changed from late
New York levels, having retreated from a high of 80.38. But it
was still up about 2 percent from its mid-October low as
speculation for more BOJ easing grew.
Analysts said the BOJ has a track record of disappointing
markets and Friday's price action suggested a bit of caution
setting in.
"The consensus on the BOJ at Tuesday's meeting is for 10
trillion yen in asset purchases. Our economists have similar
expectations, but believe that BOJ will not start buying longer
JGB maturities and will not increase their current 1 percent
inflation goal," Kiran Kowshik, a strategist at BNP Paribas
wrote in a client note.
"This could pose a disappointment to short-JPY positioning
which now are at extreme levels."
Indeed, data on Friday showed currency speculators had
raised their bets against the yen, with the market posting a net
short position for the first time since May.
The euro eased to 103.00 yen, having pulled back
from a near six-month peak of 104.59 reached on Oct. 23. It was
still up some 3 percent from its October low of 99.78.
Against the dollar, the single currency fetched $1.2930
, well within its $1.2800/3200 range seen in the past
several weeks.
To break out of the range, traders said Spain needs to
request for a bailout and trigger the European Central Bank
bond-buying programme.
Greece is also shaping up to be a fresh headache for euro
bulls after the country's opposition leader said his party would
vote against an austerity package expected to go before
parliament this week.
Alexis Tsipras, head of the far-left Syriza party, said cuts
to wages and welfare payments in a package the government agreed
with the EU and IMF would pile misery on Greeks.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar traded at $1.0360,
poised for another go at the Oct. 18 peak of $1.0412. A break
there would bring the September high of $1.0624 in view.
Aussie-dollar bears have been hit hard this month after
multiple attempts to drive the currency lower failed, with good
support emerging below $1.0200.
Apart from the BOJ, this week's event risk is the
influential U.S. payrolls report due on Friday. A strong number
could prompt speculation the Federal Reserve might have to do
less through QE3, though signs are it is considering expanding
the programme in December.