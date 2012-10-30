* Yen drifts off one-week highs vs USD
* BOJ policy easing in line with expectations
* Risk sentiment improves after solid Italian bond sale
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 31 The yen drifted off a one-week
high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general
improvement in risk appetite, paring gains made after the Bank
of Japan balked at delivering bolder action to kickstart growth.
The dollar was at 79.59 yen, recovering from a fall
to 79.28 when the market unwound long dollar/yen positions after
the BOJ expanded its asset-buying programme by 11 trillion yen
($138 billion) in a broadly expected move.
"The BOJ produced no rabbit, and no bazooka policy," said
Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.
"The yen remains a sell long term, but as 2-year U.S.
Treasury yields drift lower and the BOJ disappoints, we will
look to re-buy USD/JPY at lower levels."
Traders noted there was a small improvement in risk appetite
on Tuesday after solid demand at an Italian bond sale saw the
country's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fall sharply.
There was also some relief Hurricane Sandy had passed New
York and the damage caused was less than worst-case scenarios.
That saw the safe-haven yen give back all of its gains
against the euro and Australian dollar. The euro climbed to
103.12 yen, bouncing back from a two-week low of
102.18. The Aussie dollar edged up to 82.43 yen after
a dip to one-week lows of 82.16.
Against the dollar, the single currency was at $1.2966
, having again found good support just below $1.2900.
That helped keep the single currency well within its
$1.2800/$1.3200 range seen since mid-September.
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call
later today to discuss progress in negotiations of Greece's
bailout, but are not expected to make any decisions yet.
Investors again favoured the Australian dollar, driving it
back towards the top-end of its $1.0200/$1.0400 range. It was
last at $1.0366.
Late on Tuesday, Australia's central bank deputy governor
said the local currency was not fundamentally overvalued and set
a very high bar for intervening to weaken it.
"This attitude of allowing the currency to freely float is
in stark contrast to countries in Asia where there is increasing
vigilance over the pace of currency appreciation," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"Ultimately, should several EM countries intervene against
inflows to slow the pace of FX appreciation, then the freely
floating high-yield currencies (AUD, NZD, and CAD) could receive
an additional layer of support."