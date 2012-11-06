* Aussie surges after RBA keeps interest rates steady
* Euro dangles near 2-month low vs dollar
* Outlook fragile after euro's break below recent range
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 The euro languished near a
two-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, with its outlook
clouded by uncertainty over a Greek parliamentary vote on
austerity steps needed for Athens to secure international aid.
Traders said the market was also in a wait-and-see mode
ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
National opinion polls show President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney in a virtual dead heat,
although Obama has a slight advantage in several vital swing
states.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2788, staying near
the previous day's low of $1.2767 set on trading platform EBS,
the single currency's lowest level in about two months.
The latest decline has pushed the euro out of the
$1.2800/3200 trading range held since mid-September. Immediate
support is seen around $1.2741, a level representing the 38.2
percent retracement of the euro's July to September rally.
The Greek parliament will decide to approve or reject on
Wednesday the government's package of measures including cost
cuts and tax hikes that should amount to 13.5 billion euros ($17
billion) by 2016.
Approval of the reforms and the passage of the 2013 budget
are crucial to unlocking 31.5 billion euros in aid from an IMF
and EU bailout that has been on hold for months.
"Everyone is nervous because of all the uncertainty over
what might happen tomorrow," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore, referring to the looming parliamentary vote in
Greece.
Still, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said on Monday that international lenders and Greece are on
track to reach a deal to unfreeze emergency lending to Athens at
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Nov. 12.
A senior EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
had earlier cast doubt on whether a deal on Greece could be
struck next week. But Rehn said a deal would be struck next
Monday, when euro zone ministers, called the Eurogroup, meet in
Brussels.
RBA STANDS PAT
The Australian dollar climbed after Australia's central bank
kept interest rates unchanged at 3.25 percent, citing higher
domestic inflation and an improved global background, although
it still left the door open to more stimulus if needed.
The decision came as a surprise to some market players who
had been expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to lower
interest rates.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent on the day to $1.0428
.
Roy Teo, FX strategist for ABN AMRO Bank in Singapore, said
the Australian dollar's gains may be limited going into the
year-end, especially since Australia's central bank could lower
interest rates next month.
"We still believe that the RBA is on an easing cycle," Teo
said.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.3 percent versus the yen to 80.03 yen
, pulling away from a six-month high of 80.68 yen hit on
Friday. Traders said the dollar came under pressure against the
yen due to position squaring.