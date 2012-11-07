* Obama seen supportive of Federal Reserve's QE
* Congress still divided, raising risk of paralysis over
fiscal cliff
* Some think impact of US election may not last long
* Euro bounces back from lows ahead of Greece parliament
vote
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 7 The dollar fell broadly in Asia on
Wednesday in reaction to U.S. President Barack Obama's election
victory, as his re-election was seen ensuring that the Federal
Reserve's quantitative easing will be in place.
The Democrats look set to retain a majority in the Senate
while the Republicans also appear to be solidifying their
control of the House of Representatives, keeping intact the risk
of policy paralysis over the looming "fiscal cliff" -- a sharp
fiscal tightening due to start next year.
"The Fed's quantitative easing is essentially a policy to
cheapen the dollar," said Yunosuke Ikeda, senior forex
strategist at Nomura Securities. "Republicans have been
criticising the policy, but it seems like that policy is likely
to stay."
The dollar's index against a basket of major currencies fell
0.4 percent to 80.309, slipping further from Monday's
two-month high of 80.843.
On top of Obama's support for quantitative easing, which
Romney and many Republicans are opposed as a dangerous
intervention that could stoke inflation, Obama's tougher stance
on financial regulations is viewed as positive for bonds and
negative for stocks.
"After the election, the market will likely shift its focus
to the fiscal cliff. It's not clear what Obama can achieve (to
reduce the impact of the fiscal cliff)," said Junya Tanase,
chief FX strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
About $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher
taxes will kick in early next year, unless U.S. lawmakers take
steps to mitigate their impact.
While analysts think some sort of a compromise can be
reached by the end of the year between the two parties,
investors are worried about a repeat of a major showdown last
year that led to downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
The dollar fell to as low as 79.81 yen, nearly a full
yen below its four-month high of 80.68 yen hit last week, before
bouncing back slightly to 80.10 yen, still down 0.3 percent on
the day.
The dollar's drop came as the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield
dropped as much as seven basis points to 1.68 percent
.
Still, some market players also noted that the impact of
U.S. elections do not last long and that the dollar could resume
its uptrend.
"We expect the fiscal cliff will be eventually cut to around
$200 billion. The U.S. economy is likely to be fairly good at
least until the year-end, so our main scenario is for the dollar
to rise to around 82 yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX
strategist at Barclays.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2869, bouncing back
from a two-month low of $1.2763 hit on Tuesday partly on
nervousness ahead of a parliamentary vote in Greece on the
country's austerity reforms needed to secure international aid.
Greece's coalition government hopes to overcome its own
divisions to push through the austerity package needed to avert
bankruptcy in the parliament on Wednesday.
While Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly
win support for the cocktail of budget cuts, tax hikes and
labour reforms, the smallest party in his coalition will oppose
the measures, leaving him with a margin of just a handful of
votes.
The euro had earlier this week broken below its 200-day
moving average, but it has managed to cling around that level,
at $1.28267 on Wednesday, in a sign investors' fear of a major
crisis in the euro zone has subsided after the European Central
Bank introduced a scheme to buy bonds of crisis-hit countries.
"The market no longer worries about the euro zone's
break-up. The euro is under pressure but that would be a normal
currency depreciation due to poor economic performance," said
Nomura's Ikeda, adding that the euro will move in a rough
$1.25-$1.30 range.
The Australian dollar also gained 0.3 percent to hit a fresh
six-week high of $1.0471, extending gains it made after
the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised some market players by
not cutting rates on Tuesday.