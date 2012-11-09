* Draghi says little sign of recovery in euro zone
* Fall in German exports raises more worries
* Euro stays above a major Fibonacci retracement
* China data suggests recovery, support Aussie, others
* Concerns over U.S. fiscal cliff still headwind for risk
appetite
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 9 The euro came off a two-month low
on short-covering on Friday, though it remained dogged by
worsening growth prospects in the euro zone, uncertainty over
Greece's aid deal and a lack of direction on when Spain will ask
for financial aid.
A small rebound in U.S. stock futures in Asia and upbeat
factory output data from China prompted a renewed interest in
risk assets, including the euro, ahead of a long U.S. weekend
but sentiment on the common currency remained shaky.
The euro rose 0.2 percent in Asia to $1.2775,
rebounding from a two-month low of $1.2717 hit on Thursday and
managing to hold above a key support from a 38.2 percent
retracement of the currency's gain from July to September at
$1.2741.
Weighing on the currency were remarks by European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi that the euro zone economy showed
little sign of recovering before the year-end, despite easing
financial market conditions.
Figures out on Thursday showed German exports slid at their
fastest pace since late last year, adding to evidence that the
euro zone's economic malaise has now begun to take its toll on
the zone's powerhouse.
CRISIS HITTING CORE?
"Germany has benefited from the euro zone debt crisis in a
way because a weaker euro helped its exports. But Germany
appears to be starting to suffer from deterioration in the euro
zone economy," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist at Tokai
Tokyo Securities.
If Germany is not strong enough to support ailing countries
in Europe, or it feels it can no longer afford to help others,
that would raise longer-term risk of a break-up in the euro
zone, Saito said.
Uncertainty over measures to support Greece and Spain also
dampened investor sentiment.
"The euro zone policymakers are just trying to buy time,
which is what they have been doing all along. So the euro faces
downside risks. I think it could test $1.25," said a trader at a
European bank.
Immediate support levels for the euro include its 90-day
average at $1.2653 and a 50 percent retracement of the same
rally at $1.26075.
The euro is notably weak against other currencies, hitting a
one-month low against the yen and the British pound and 10-week
low against the Australian dollar on Thursday.
Against the yen, it last stood at 101.63 yen, up
0.5 percent after having hit a one-month low of 101.025 yen on
Thursday.
It also inched lower to a two-month low against the Swiss
franc to 1.20545 franc.
As the euro wilted, the dollar's index against a basket of
currencies stood not far from Thursday's two-month high of
81.001. It last stood at 80.692, down 0.1 percent..
The dollar fetched 79.55 yen, up slightly on dthe ay
after having fallen to 79.32 yen on Thursday, its lowest in more
than a week as financial markets turned risk-averse.
But its decline stopped at the kijun line on the Ichimoku
charts at 79.31 yen, making it an important support level for
now and traders see limited room for further falls given Japan's
economy is also seen contracting.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for China
because of China's huge impact on the Australian economy, rose
0.2 percent to $1.0425, edging closer to Wednesday's 1
1/2-month high of $1.0480.
China's industrial output growth quickened more than
expected in October and fixed asset investment also ticked
higher, cementing investors' expectations of a modest rebound in
the final three months of 2012.