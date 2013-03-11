* Dollar near 3-1/2-year high vs yen, 3-month high vs euro
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 11 The dollar hovered near a
3-1/2-year high against the yen and held an upper hand against
other major currencies on Monday after remarkable growth in U.S.
employment added to optimism over recovery in the world's
largest economy.
U.S. employers added a more-than-expected 236,000 workers to
their payrolls in February while the jobless rate fell to a
four-year low of 7.7 percent.
The report signaled the economy may have developed enough
momentum to withstand the blow from higher taxes and deep
government spending cuts, fuelling speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will tone down its ultra-loose monetary policy
sooner than anticipated.
"The market is now speculating when the Federal Reserve will
end its quantitative easing. But for that to happen, we'll have
to see job growth of more than 200,000 not just in the last
month, but also the next month and the one after," said a trader
at a Japanese bank.
The dollar changed hands at 96.13 yen, about 0.15
percent above its late U.S. levels and not far from Friday's
high of 96.60 yen, which was its highest level since Aug. 12,
2009.
"The market will probably test the 100 yen mark, now it has
come so close to that level," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion a month in bonds to
push down long-term borrowing costs and spur economic growth. It
has said it will keep buying assets until the outlook for the
jobs market has improved substantially.
While investors think the Fed's next policy step is to scale
back its stimulus, they expect the world's other major central
banks to ease policy further.
The Bank of Japan is perceived to be seeking a "new
dimension" of easing under new governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who is
expected to be appointed this month.
The Bank of England is also widely expected to relaunch
asset purchases as soon as next month to shore up the fragile UK
economy.
The European Central Bank may be a bit more cautious about
further easing, but reinforcing speculation of more easing,
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said on
Friday the ECB should lower rates and allow higher inflation.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 82.774, up slightly on the day and near a
seven-month high of 82.924 hit on Friday.
Having risen 4.8 percent since a low hit in early February,
the index is seen as on course to test its July 2012 peak of
84.10.
Data from U.S. financial watchdog also showed speculators
boosted their bets in favour of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week to the highest in more than seven months.
As the dollar firms broadly, the euro was a tad weaker at
$1.2995, about 0.1 percent below late U.S. levels after
having hit a three-month low of $1.2955 on Friday.
The British pound was just a hair above 32-months low hit on
Friday, fetching $1.4918, versus Friday's low of
$1.4886.
The Australian dollar slipped following data published on
Saturday showed uneven an recovery in China. Both industrial
output and retail sales fell short of market expectations,
leaving fixed asset investment as the key driver of economic
growth.
The Aussie shed 0.15 percent in early Monday trade to fetch
$1.0217, edging towards an eight-month low of $1.0116
hit a week ago.