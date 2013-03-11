* Dollar near 3-1/2-year high vs yen, 3-month high vs euro
* U.S. job gains stoke speculation Fed may quit QE
* Aussie slips after China data disappointment
* Dollar/yen up 0.15 pct, Aussie/dollar down 0.1 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 11 The dollar hovered near a
3-1/2-year high against the yen and held an upper hand against
other major currencies on Monday after remarkable growth in U.S.
employment added to optimism over recovery in the world's
largest economy.
U.S. employers added more-than-expected 236,000 workers to
their payrolls in February while the jobless rate fell to a
four-year low of 7.7 percent.
The jobs report signalled the economy may have developed
enough momentum to withstand the blow from higher taxes and deep
government spending cuts, fuelling speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will tone down its ultra-loose monetary policy
sooner than anticipated.
"If we see another job growth of more than 200,000 in the
next payroll survey, the market will surely get more excited
with talk of an exit from QE," said a trader at a U.S. bank.
The dollar edged up 0.15 percent in Asia to 96.12 yen
, not far from Friday's high of 96.60 yen, which was its
highest level since Aug. 12, 2009.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion a month in bonds to
push down long-term borrowing costs and spur economic growth. It
has said it will keep buying assets until the outlook for the
jobs market has improved substantially.
While investors think the Fed's next policy step is to scale
back its stimulus, they expect the world's other major central
banks to ease policy further.
The Bank of Japan is perceived to be seeking a "new
dimension" of easing under new governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who is
expected to be appointed this month.
Many market players expect the BOJ to take fresh easing
steps at Kuroda's first policy meeting on April 3-4.
Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at Citibank, said the
dollar could rise to around 98.60 yen, a 100 percent extension
of its sharp decline on Feb. 25, towards early April on the back
of the dollar's broad strength.
But he warned that the yen could rebound thereafter.
"Despite the yen's fall, the options market has seen a
limited rise in dollar/yen implied volatilities and risk
reversal spreads, suggesting the latest yen-selling is mostly
focusing on the BOJ meeting early April," he said.
US DOLLAR STANDS OUT
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 82.722, flat on the day and near a seven-month
high of 82.924 hit on Friday.
Having risen 4.8 percent since a low hit in early February,
the index is seen as on course to test its July 2012 peak of
84.10.
Data from U.S. financial watchdog also showed speculators
boosted their bets in favour of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week to the highest in more than seven months.
As the dollar firms broadly, the euro was a tad weaker at
$1.2995, about 0.1 percent below late U.S. levels after
having hit a three-month low of $1.2955 on Friday.
The British pound was just a hair above 32-months low hit on
Friday, fetching $1.4918, versus Friday's low of
$1.4886.
The Bank of England is widely expected to relaunch asset
purchases as soon as next month to shore up the fragile UK
economy.
The European Central Bank may be a bit more cautious about
further easing, but reinforcing speculation of more easing,
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said on
Friday the ECB should lower rates and allow higher inflation.
The Australian dollar slipped following data published on
Saturday showed uneven an recovery in China. Both industrial
output and retail sales fell short of market expectations,
leaving fixed asset investment as the key driver of economic
growth.
The Aussie shed 0.1 percent to fetch $1.0223,
edging towards an eight-month low of $1.0116 hit a week ago.
"After the lunar new year holidays, the Chinese economy may
not be doing as strong as some had hoped. It seems like the U.S.
economy is the only one that has momentum," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.