* Yen hits new 3-1/2 year low vs USD, 4-1/2 year low vs AUD
* Nikkei report raises talk of inter-meeting BOJ easing
* Risk appetite continues to improve
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 12 The yen carved out a fresh
3-1/2 year low versus the greenback on Tuesday and fell to a
4-1/2 year trough on the Australian dollar as investors reacted
to a media report that the Bank of Japan might deliver bold
stimulus sooner than expected.
The Nikkei said the nominee for BOJ governor, Haruhiko
Kuroda, had hinted on Monday he may launch new monetary easing
steps soon after he takes office next week, rather than wait for
the bank's first regular policy board meeting in early April.
The dollar rose as high as 96.67 yen, pipping the
previous high of 96.60, while the Australian dollar touched
99.33, a level not seen since August 2008. The euro,
meanwhile, traded at 125.91 yen, not far from a
34-month high around 127.71 reached last month.
The moves came against a backdrop of improving risk
sentiment with the Dow closing at yet another record
high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility
Index, hit its lowest since February 2007. U.S.
Treasuries fell as a result.
"Dollar/yen was already very bid overnight, consistent with
the backup in U.S. Treasury yields. The Nikkei story has just
given it a bit of a kick and its certainly adding to yen
weakness," said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC in
Hong Kong.
"Speculation of an inter-meeting easing is probably going to
be a focus on the day. It won't be unprecedented to call an
unscheduled meeting...its not about emergency easing but if he
were to do so, it's more symbolic and a signal to markets that
he does mean business."
Against the dollar, the common currency stood at $1.3033
, having recovered around half of Friday's slide from
$1.3135 to $1.2955. That saw the dollar index retreat
from a seven-month peak of 82.924 to 82.658.
The dollar had rallied sharply on Friday after a closely
watched report showed U.S. employers added more workers than
expected, pushing the unemployment rate to a four-year low.
Japanese wholesale prices for February are due next,
followed by a survey on Australian business confidence and
India's consumer prices.
The previous report showed business confidence in Australia
rebounded in January.
"We would need another decent print to contain Reserve Bank
of Australia rate cut expectations and support AUD on crosses,"
said Kiran Kowshik, strategist at BNP Paribas.