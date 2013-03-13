* Yen selling eases a bit, but more downside seen
* Risk reversals favour yen calls for first time since Nov
* Euro eyes Italian & Spanish govt bond auctions
* Sterling hit by woeful UK manufacturing data
* U.S. retail sales in focus
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 13 The yen bounced back from
a 3-1/2-year low versus the dollar on Wednesday as bears took
profits after its hefty fall even though the currency still
looks vulnerable to expectations of radical policy easing from
the Bank of Japan.
But in one sign relentless selling pressure on the yen since
last November may be easing, risk reversal spreads, which gauges
relative demand for put and call options, flipped towards yen
calls.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 95.76 yen, yielding to
profit-taking after having scaled a 3-1/2-year peak of 96.71 yen
on Tuesday, where it had brought its year-to-date gains to more
than 10 percent.
"There's no change in the big downtrend in the yen. In the
near term, the dollar/yen may fall further on profit-taking but
I would say 94.50 is as low as it can go at most," said a trader
at a European bank.
The Japanese parliament is expected later this week to sign
off on the nomination of a dovish former currency diplomat
Haruhiko Kuroda as the BOJ's next governor.
Kuroda has vowed to pursue radical easing in order to lift
Japan's inflation rate to two percent -- something that has not
happened for the better of the past 20 years.
"JPY should continue to remain under pressure on growing
expectations of aggressive and potentially earlier easing coming
through from the BOJ," said Kiran Kowshik, strategist at BNP
Paribas.
But one talking point among yen traders was a drastic move
in the options market, where the price of yen puts, bets that
the yen will weaken, suddenly fell relative to yen calls, bets
that the currency will gain.
The one-year risk reversal spread fell to 0.3
percent in favour of yen calls, favouring yen calls for the
first time since the yen's donwtrend began in mid-November.
The move sparked speculation some long-term bets on yen
weakness might have been unwound.
NO RUSH TO END QE
Similar to the yen, sterling rebounded on profit-taking and
stop-losses after it hit a 33-month low on Tuesday after data
showed British manufacturing output fell in January at the
fastest pace since June, reinforcing fears the economy has
tipped into its third recession since the 2008 financial crisis.
The British pound fetched $1.4937, up 0.25 percent
from late U.S. levels but still not far from Tuesday's low of
$1.4832.
"Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will present his
budget next week and reports have emerged that the BOE's remit
could be changed to allow additional QE despite high-running
inflation," said Christopher Vecchio, analyst at DailyFX.
"Should this occur, the next leg lower in Gilt yields could
be around the corner, which could put further downside pressure
on sterling. We still find that GBP/USD should fall to $1.4200
by early-Q3."
Meanwhile, the euro stood at $1.3030, well within the
$1.2955-3135 range seen so far this month. Traders said the
market was waiting for the outcome of government bond sales in
Italy and Spain due this week for fresh cues.
Italy will offer three-year and 15-year bonds at an auction
later on Wednesday, while Spain plans to sell bonds due 2029,
2040 and 2041 at a special, off-calendar auction on Thursday.
Traders said any signs of funding stress in the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies will no doubt weigh on the
common currency.
A steady euro and the yen's pullback kept the dollar index
off its seven-month high hit last week following strong U.S.
payrolls data.
The dollar index stood at 82.49, down 0.1 percent on
the day and below Friday's peak of 82.924, with immediate focus
on U.S. retail sales data due at 1230 GMT.
While a strong reading could fuel speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may wind up its stimulus, some traders also say
the market's expectations of an end in the Fed's quantitative
easing might be premature.
"It is not like the Fed will exit from the QE at its next
policy meeting. It's true the Fed board members are debating it
but a lot of voting members on the Fed's policy board are
dovish," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager of
market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.