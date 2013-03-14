* Dollar index recoils from 7-month highs, uptrend seen
intact
* Sterling jumps as market covers large short positions
* Aussie dollar basks in jobs data afterglow
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 15 The rally in the U.S. dollar
took a breather on Friday as sterling enjoyed a short squeeze,
while the Australian dollar made the most of a barnstorming
employment report at home.
The dollar index stood at 82.544, having retreated
from a seven-month peak of 83.166. Still, it is up nearly 5
percent from its Feb. 1 trough of 78.918.
The pullback came as the euro bounced to $1.3010 from
a three-month trough of $1.2911, partly cheered by solid demand
for Spanish long-term bonds at an auction.
Against the yen, the dollar was little changed around 96.10
, continuing to consolidate since scaling a 3-1/2 year
peak of 96.71 on Tuesday.
Analysts said the pause in the U.S. dollar rally was just
that and suspected the greenback could continue to gain ground,
particularly against the yen, sterling and euro as the U.S.
economy outperforms.
Data showing a fall in the number of Americans filling new
claims for employment benefits was the latest in a string of
data painting a brighter outlook for the world's biggest
economy.
If continued, this is likely to fuel market speculation of
when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its asset buying and
give dollar bulls a reason to get really excited.
"The exit debate will heat up in the second half of the
year," said Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Societe Generale.
"The U.S. economic outperformance and the fears of a
not-too-distant Fed exit imply that the dollar is no longer a
funding currency of choice in the carry trade."
While the dollar showed further upside potential, the show
stealer overnight was definitely sterling and the Australian
dollar, both of which made solid gains across the board.
In fact, the pound posted its biggest one-day rise in over
seven months as investors scrambled to cover short positions.
It was unclear what sparked the move, but traders reported
sovereign buying and pointed to a media report about Qatar
planning to invest billions of pounds into key infrastructure
projects in Britain.
The move in sterling gathered momentum as buy-stops were
tripped, driving the currency up more than 1 percent to $1.5120
, well off a 33-month trough of $1.4832 set earlier in
the week. It was last at $1.5084.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said the bank was not
seeking a further depreciation in sterling and that the currency
was now properly valued.
Investors also sought the Australian dollar after a closely
watched report on Thursday showed the economy generated 71,500
jobs in February, the biggest increase in over a decade and
blowing away even the most optimistic forecast.
Markets quickly moved to price out chances of another
interest rate cut and pushed the Aussie dollar sharply higher.
The Aussie was at $1.0374, having climbed about 0.8
percent on Thursday, its second best performance this year.
Against the yen, the Aussie stopped just short of hitting
100. It was last at 99.65.
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher
Kent, however, warned the jobs report could have overstated the
true strength of the labour market, noting the outcome might
have partly been due to statistical noise.
There is little in the way of major data in Asia on Friday,
leaving the focus on inflation figures in the euro zone and the
United States.
In Japan, the upper house of parliament is due to vote on
the government's nominees for the next Bank of Japan governor
and two deputy governors. All three were approved by the lower
house on Thursday and are likely to be passed by the upper house
as well.
Approval in both houses of parliament is necessary for the
nominees to take control of the central bank after its current
leadership steps down on March 19.
The new leaders are expected to deliver aggressive easing
policies to spur Japan's economy and tackle deflation once and
for all.